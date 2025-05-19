"Makes me want to cry”: Deion Sanders Jr. holds back tears watching brother Shedeur Sanders’ Browns jersey for the first time

Deion Sanders Jr. was emotional after he saw his brother, Shedeur Sanders, NFL jersey for the first time.

Sanders slid in the 2025 NFL Draft and ended up being picked in the fifth round by the Browns. With Cleveland, Sanders will have to compete for a roster spot, but Deion Jr. was just glad to see his brother start out his lifelong dream.

"That is a beautiful thing man, this makes me want to cry, bro, I ain't gonna lie," Sanders Jr. said in the YouTube short.

Sanders Jr. was emotional seeing the jersey being available for people to buy and wear, as it's a small step in Shedeur making his dream come true.

Deion Sanders Jr. has sent everything Shedeur has done in his life since he was a kid to reach the NFL, which is why he got so emotional seeing the jersey in person for the first time.

Shedeur Sanders vows to be a great teammate in Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders is set to compete for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job.

Sanders is in a competition with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel. Although he was drafted in the fifth round, Sanders says he's here to prove himself right that he is a starting quarterback in the NFL.

"My job here isn't to prove people wrong," Sanders said, via the team website. "It's to prove myself right... In life and everything is just me versus me. I can't control any other decision besides that, so I just try to be my best self."

Sanders will be given the chance to win the starting job. But, regardless of what happens, Shedeur Sanders says he will be a great teammate.

"I just find something I want to perfect, and just perfect it to the best of my abilities," Sanders said. "And that's all I really focus on, being here, just being a leader, being a great teammate. Doing what I need to do, whenever it is, so I'm just thankful for opportunity. Things could have been a lot worse, but I'm here smiling in front of you all at this facility right now."

Shedeur Sanders will get a chance to compete for the Browns' starting quarterback job in OTAs, which is May 27-28, June 3-4, and June 6, as well as minicamp set at June 10-12.

