Malachi Moore injury update: Latest on Alabama safety’s ankle sprain

In a relatively unimpressive season by Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, what has stood out has been their exceptional defense and the form of senior defensive back Malachi Moore.

Against the Texas A&M Aggies, Moore twisted his ankle, causing him to hobble to the injury tent before being carted from the game in the second quarter. He missed the rest of the game.

After the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban gave an update on Malachi Moore's condition.

“Malachi’s got a twisted ankle,” Saban said.

In his weekly teleconference, Saban delved into the injury status of Malachi Moore and punter James Burnip before the Week 7 game against Arkansas.

"[They'll] both be game-time decisions, depending on the progress that they make between now and then," Saban said. "We're preparing as if neither guy would be able to play, but I can't say that emphatically."

It appears Moore will be a "game-time decision" on Saturday, but per Saban, Alabama has the necessary arrangement to deal with the DB's absence.

Alabama's exceptional defense

Safety Malchi Moore has been in Tuscaloosa for three years and is one of Alabama's most experienced players in a relatively inexperienced team.

After the game against Texas A&M, the defense has already tallied as many interceptions this season as the whole of last season.

The Crimson Tide have only allowed 15.2 points per game this season, which ranks them No. 2 in the SEC and No. 14 nationally.

In the press conference before the Arkansas clash, Saban revealed his delight at his team's strong defense this season.

"I think we've done a good job of pressuring the quarterback. I think the pass rush has been good, even when we only have four guys rushing. I think that has affected the quarterback to some degree. I do think our guys all have good ball skills," Saban said.

"They all play the ball well in the air, and I think we play the ball with more confidence, so that's something that we really like to see in all the defensive backs that we have."

Appearing on the "Joel Klatt Show," Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt explained why he favors Alabama to make it to the College Football Playoffs due to their elite defense.

“I just don’t think that’s gonna be a winning formula for Alabama moving forward. …The defense has played well, and this is one of the marks of why I like Bama because they’re gonna be in every game. They’re second in the SEC in scoring behind Georgia, and basically, they can win out, beat Georgia and they’re in,” Klatt said.

It now makes sense why Malachi Moore is so important to the Crimson Tide: he holds the key to their most potent weapon, their defense.