Alabama facing off against Texas A&M was Nick Saban's biggest game of a season that has had several lows but is looking promising right now and the Crimson Tide delivered in College Station.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was attempting a repeat of the win against Alabama in 2021 and with Alabama's unstable fortunes, it wasn't a longshot. However, Fisher and the Aggies were defeated 26-20 by the Crimson Tide.

Kristen Saban, Nick Saban's daughter, who is also one of Alabama's most passionate supporters, had something to say about the thrilling win under a Crimson Tide reel on Instagram capturing the drama of the game.

She commented under the video:

“Hell of a fight boys.”

Nick Saban's Alabama trending upwards

After the 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa, the Alabama Crimson Tide were written off by many, and the Nick Saban dynasty was declared over.

Since then, they have roared back with four consecutive wins, each more impressive than the last. Saban has also resolved his quarterback problem with Jalen Milroe finally stepping up to the plate.

The Crimson Tide are in a good position in the SEC West and the season doesn't seem like a total loss.

Nick Saban knows that his team is not yet perfect and he admitted as much after the game against Texas A&M, but he sees the positives.

"This may be the record game for me in terms of messing up and still winning, if you take the mess-ups and the penalties and add them up altogether," said Saban. "But then you look at the other side of all that, and what kind of resilience and ability to overcome adversity does somebody have when you're talking about the kind of competitive spirit you have on your team -- which I will take any day because we can fix the other stuff?"

Nick Saban's team has managed a surprising statistic so far. Alabama has already equaled the number of interceptions they had the whole of last season. He commented on the impressive statistic in the press conference before the game against Arkansas.

"I think we've done a good job of pressuring the quarterback. I think the pass rush has been good even when we only have four guys rushing. I think that has affected the quarterback to some degree. I do think our guys all have good ball skills," Saban said. "They all play the ball well in the air, and I think we play the ball with more confidence, so that's something that we really like to see in all the defensive backs that we have."

Many counted out Saban and his team and there were even rumors of his retirement when the season looked in danger of going wrong. As usual, the wily old coach has the doubters in his sights and the current streak is proving that.