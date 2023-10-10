Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has established himself as the Crimson Tide's QB1 after a rocky start for both team and player at the start of the season.

Against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, the quarterback was in imperious form and had a career-defining game. He threw for 321 yards resulting in three touchdowns, a career-high for him.

He wasn't satisfied with himself though. With 1:50 left on the clock and Texas A&M out of timeouts, Alabama should have seen out the game. Instead, Milroe threw an incomplete pass that almost reignited a Texas A&M comeback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Milroe admitted that the nearly costly mistake still lingers in his mind.

"That play still hurts to this day," Milroe said. "That wasn’t a smart play by me. I should’ve just handed the ball off. That was not part of the play at all. I should’ve just handed the ball off. That’s definitely something I can build off of and learn off of. That was not part of the play, and I should’ve handed the ball off.”

Expand Tweet

The Jalen Milroe resurgence fuelling Alabama

The uncertain quarterback issue plaguing Alabama rolled into the season from preseason and it seemed to hang over the Crimson Tide like a cloud. Following their defeat to Texas, it became the central topic of conversation for most analysts.

Expand Tweet

After throwing two interceptions in Alabama's shock loss to Texas in Tuscaloosa, Jalen Milroe was benched in the next game against South Florida while QBs Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson took over.

After being reinstated as QB1, he has four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns with two interceptions. Alabama is 4-0 since then.

Speaking to ESPN after the game, Nick Saban had encouraging words for his quarterback who was the subject of a hoax linking him to an injury before the clash despite the mistake.

"The big thing we've tried to get him (Milroe) to understand is you have to keep playing the next play," Saban said. "There's not always going to be perfect plays, but whatever happened on the last play is a learning experience."

Saban detailed the growth seen in his QB.

"You cannot allow one play to affect the next play," Saban said. "And that's something he's (Milroe) learned and is doing a lot better, staying much more positive on the sidelines, communicating well with his teammates and coaches in terms of what he saw, what he didn't see, what he needs to do to get it corrected. So that's something that comes a little bit with experience. But I also think it comes with awareness, and I think we're making good progress in both areas."

With Jalen Milroe's newfound confidence, the Crimson Tide looks like a serious outfit once again.