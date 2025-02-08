Marcus Freeman receives positive update as key DT expected to return to Notre Dame

Jason Onye was a solid performer for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame's defensive line this past season. However, Onye left the program midway through the year and didn't return as the Fighting Irish marched to the College Football Playoff national title game.

Onye played in the first five games of Notre Dame's season, totaling seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pass deflection. A to Z Sports reported Friday that Onye is back with Marcus Freeman's team and will be a "full go" for spring practice.

The reason for Onye's extended absence, during which he returned home to North Providence, R.I., has not been publicized.

"He just had to get some personal time right now to get some things that he needs," Freeman said on Nov. 4, addressing Onye's status after the team's second bye week. "If there's a chance for him to return, we'd love to have him back. But, right now, we just have to support Jason and get him the help he needs for Jason."

Onye kept in touch with some of his teammates during his absence, remaining part of the team in spirit. He was listed as No. 47 on the team's roster and weekly game notes throughout the season.

"Before every game, he always texts me, 'Go wreck shop. Go have a time,'" Onye's Fighting Irish teammate, Gabriel Rubio, said before the team's matchup with Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. "All that fun stuff. I always have a thought of him whenever I'm stepping on the field, regardless if I'm on the sideline or on the actual field. He's always with me."

Rubio said he plans to return to Notre Dame for a fifth season in 2025. He also spoke about Onye's potential plans.

"I believe he hopes to come back," Rubio said. "When that is, I have no idea. I need to talk to him about that. I'm just going to let him go at his own pace right now and figure things out when he needs to figure them out, the way that I did."

Why Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are set up for future success

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame fell short in the national championship game against Ohio State, but it's a stage that they could very well be back on soon.

"Marcus Freeman has elevated that place back to the elite level," Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt said on his podcast last month. "Marcus Freeman is a hell of a football coach. He took the foundation that Brian Kelly laid, and he elevated it. ... They're not going anywhere."

And Onye will be back as part of it next season.

