Mario Cristobal secures major recruiting win over Lane Kiffin as elite four-star recruit commits to Miami's 2026 class

Miami coach Mario Cristobal has secured the commitment of safety Cortez Redding for its 2026 freshman class. Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday that Redding pledged to the Hurricanes. Rivals ranked the safety as a four-star prospect.&quot;BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Cortez Redding has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @rivals The 6'0 176 S from Jonesboro, GA chose the Hurricanes over Indiana &amp; Ole Miss,&quot; Fawcett tweeted.Fawcett also shared Redding's touching statement about his late father.&quot;This is all for my dad, I wish he was still here to witness it,&quot; Redding said.Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was among thse who reached out to Redding before Miami. 247Sports reported that the Rebels gave an offer him on Oct. 16. He received more offers on Feb. 20, which included the Hurricanes and Arizona State Sun Devils.The safety met with Ole Miss on May 30, and he shared a photo of himself wearing the team's uniform on June 1 on Instagram. Redding also visited the North Carolina State Wolfpack on June 6 as he considered his options before going to Miami on June 13.He had a meeting with the Indiana Hoosiers on June 17, but they were unable to sway his decision to play for Cristobal next year.Redding will finish his senior year with the Jonesboro (Georgia) High School Cardinals. He recorded 118 tackles, including 111 efforts, and three interceptions last season.Mario Cristobal's success in recruitment for the Miami Hurricanes' 2026 seasonMario Cristobal has done well in recruiting players to join the Miami Hurricanes for next year. 247Sports reported that he has 22 prospects committed in their 2026 freshmen class.One of the notable players who showed interest in competing for Cristobal is Dereon Coleman. The quarterback pledged to Miami on July 3 despite receiving an offer from the Auburn Tigers. He is set to complete his senior year playing for the Jones High School Fightin' Tigers (Florida).Coleman had 203 completions for 3,412 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior. The Hurricanes may look for him to compete for the QB1 position next year, with Carson Beck after the 2025 season.