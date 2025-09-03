Mark Ingram II reveals most "alarming" thing about Alabama under Kalen DeBoer after big loss to FSU in Week 1

Alabama’s 31-17 loss to Florida State in the 2025 season opener on Sunday was a disappointing start for a team with high expectations. The Crimson Tide, under the leadership of coach Kalen DeBoer, hoped to recover from a mediocre 2024 campaign in which they missed the College Football Playoff and lost their bowl game.

Even after returning a strong core of players and adding a good recruiting class, the Tide looked outmatched in their Week 1 matchup. DeBoer, who took over for Nick Saban after his retirement in Jan. 2024, has yet to win over the Alabama faithful, including former NFL running back and Alabama alum Mark Ingram II, who appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Triple Option,” discussing the loss.

“A lot of the things that ailed us and caused us to have those three unranked losses last year showed up glaringly in Week 1,” he said (Timestamp: 16:33). “You talk about effort, you talk about toughness, you talk about discipline, not being able to stop the run, not being able to run the football. These are all reasons why we didn't make the CFP last year.

"And so for that to transition over into Week 1, carry over into Week 1, that is alarming to me, because essentially, that is who we are right now. ... We're not disciplined, we're soft, we don't have great effort, we don't have 11 people pursuing to the ball. We're not running the football, we're not stopping the run.

"These are all things that don't correlate to winning football. So right now, Alabama has a lot of work to do, and that's what we are. We gotta own it, and we gotta live up to it. We got a lot of work to do right now.”

Where did Alabama miss out on in its Week 1 game?

Things began well for Alabama, with quarterback Ty Simpson leading a 75-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession. However, the offense soon lost momentum and never regained it. After the first score, it managed 10 more points for the rest of the game, having a hard time trying to sustain drives and finish in the red zone.

The Tide took some risks by going for it on fourth down several times, but poor execution led to turnovers, especially deep in Florida State’s territory. A missed 53-yard field goal by Conor Talty also hurt early in the second quarter, especially when Florida State turned around and added more points to its lead.

The defense struggled to stop Florida State’s balanced attack. The Seminoles averaged over six yards per play and broke off multiple big gains on passing and rushing. The Tide did not record a single tackle for loss in the first half and rarely pressured quarterback Tommy Castellanos.

Wide receiver Ryan Williams was used in an unusual position that limited his efficiency, and he eventually left the game due to injury.

