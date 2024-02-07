Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is preparing for the NFL scouting combine starting on February 26 after declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

Harrison Jr. backed his girlfriend, former Texas A&M student-athlete Charokee Gabrela Young, on his Instagram page, reposting a video from one of her indoor track events.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and the NFL draft

NFL draft analyst Matt Miller projected Marvin Harrison Jr. as the No. 5 pick by the Arizona Cardinals.

Although Miller reported that former LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers is ranked higher than Harrison Jr. in some initial drafts.

“The explosive Nabers shouldn’t be considered a mere consolation prize for whatever team misses out on Harrison. In fact, three NFL scouts I spoke to at the Senior Bowl told me they actually have Nabers ranked ahead of Harrison on their initial draft boards,” Miller wrote in his report.

Larry Fitzgerald, the Arizona Cardinals legend, spoke to 12 News about his former team potentially picking Harrison Jr. in the draft.

“He’s a stud,” Fitzgerald said. “If he's there, I hope we get him. Kyler (Murray) would love to throw it to him. I saw him working out at Ohio State some years back. I’m a big fan of his father (Marvin Harrison), and from everything I’ve heard, he’s just a good hardworking young man.

“He’s a heck of a lot more talented than I was at that age,” Fitzgerald said. “He can take short passes and go long. He can go over the top. He's a willing participant like in terms of blocking in the run game. I wasn't a willing participant until like 2013 later in my career. I did it begrudgingly, but he does it already in college and he does it really well. If he's there, I definitely would love to see him in Cardinal red.”

Meanwhile, NFL.com's draft analyst, Lance Zierlein, had Harrison Jr. being picked by the New England Patriots in his mock draft.

"Harrison is an easy plug-and-play option here, but it will be interesting to see if the Patriots feel pressured to take a QB at No. 3," Zierlien wrote.

If Marvin Harrison Jr. were to be picked in the top five of the draft, it would be a fitting end to an incredible year where he finished No. 4 in the Heisman race and won the Biletnikoff Award.