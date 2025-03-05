Mason Graham's draft stock gets evaluated by Michigan DC Wink Martindale 

Defensive lineman Mason Graham is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Although the Michigan Wolverines did not have the season they hoped for after a National Championship win in 2023, Mason Graham had a great year. He registered 46 total tackles, including 24 solo efforts, one pass defended, and 3.5 sacks.

Part of his improved play this season can be attributed to the addition of Don "Wink" Martindale as the defensive coordinator for the Wolverines before the 2024 season. His coaching allowed Graham to thrive.

On Wednesday, Martindale appeared on "Michigan Football in the Trenches with Jon Jansen" On the podcast, Martindale spoke about Graham's draft stock (starts at 7:00).

"Oh, I mean that's part of the reason, that's one of the many reasons why players come here to Michigan because they know we're getting them ready to take that next step, with scheme and coaching, you name it. I think it's gonna translate very well. You just don't know what the perfect team is that's gonna take him. Whoever takes him really thinks highly of him."

"I've heard teams that are trying to get up in the draft to go get him. That's always a compliment for the player himself. He'll have the challenges as a high draft choice always does. They're gonna say, "why isn't he doing this? Why isn't he doing that?" All he needs to do is be Mason Graham. It's gonna be a tougher challenge because the offensive linemen are better."

Wink Martindale says he thinks Mason Graham will adapt well to the NFL game

Wink Martindale went on to talk about the challenges in the NFL. He mentioned that offensive linemen are bigger and better than those in college. However, he thinks Graham will adapt to those new challenges and thrive.

"He's getting ready to play grown man football but I see him adapting to that and being who you saw on Saturdays to play that way on Sundays."

Based on projections from many draft experts and media outlets, Mason Graham is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft. According to Pro Football Focus, Graham is the No. 4-ranked player in the draft.

Furthermore, in a recent mock draft by ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., he had Graham going fifth to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will be interesting to see where he ends up in April.

