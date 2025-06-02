Matt Rhule's QB Dylan Raiola has 4-word reaction to sister Taylor's wholesome beach pics from grand Hawaii vacay

Quarterback Dylan Raiola is gearing up for his second year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. While he prepares for another campaign under Matt Rhule, his sister, Taylor, is out on a tropical vacation and making memories.

Ad

On Sunday, Taylor shared a post on Instagram with snippets of her on a tropical vacation in Oahu, Hawaii. In some of the snaps, Taylor Raiola posed in front of the camera, while others showcase the picturesque backdrop and sunsets by the beach.

"a hui hou," Taylor wrote in the caption, which is a Hawaiian farewell that means, 'until we meet again.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Dylan Raiola reacted to his sister's vacation by leaving a four-word reaction.

"Sis on the island," the Cornhuskers quarterback wrote.

Just like her brother, Taylor Raiola is an athlete on her own terms. She played volleyball during her collegiate career. Now, she works as a graduate manager in recruiting for the Cornhuskers. She graduated with a degree in Youth Advocacy and Education Studies from TCU in 2024.

In his debut collegiate campaign, Dylan Raiola took over as the starting quarterback on Matt Rhule's team. He led the Cornhuskers to a 7-6 record and a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College. Raiola tallied 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Ad

During an interview in July 2024, Matt Rhule opened up about the quarterback's importance on the team. He gave his reasoning as to why Raiola is considered the face of the program.

"He has a unique feel for the game," Rhule said on Joel Klatt's podcast. "He's really smart. You always hear Tom Brady and those guys talk about when your best players work the hardest, you have a great team. Well, Dylan's one of those guys who tries to work the hardest." (TS-15:15 onward)

Ad

Ad

Dylan Raiola pens emotional message on Mother's Day

On May 11, the Nebraska quarterback shared a heartfelt post for his mom, Yvonne, on the occasion of Mother's Day. Raiola shared an Instagram story of himself embracing Yvonne after a game during the 2024 season.

He accompanied it with some affectionate words, showcasing his love and appreciation for his mother.

"Happy Mother's Day to the BEST mama God could bless me with!!" Raiola wrote. "I hope you feel so celebrated and loved today mama!! I love you."

Ad

Dylan Raiola's IG story

Apart from the quarterback, the Raiolas are parents to his sister, Taylor, and his younger brother, Dayton, who is currently a quarterback recruit in the Class of 2026. He plays for Buford High School in Georgia, his brother's alma mater.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place