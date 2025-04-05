Matt Rhule shares update on dismissed Nebraska WR

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has confirmed that wide receiver Hardley Gilmore is no longer part of the football team. The Athletic's Mitch Sherman first shared the news on Saturday.

Gilmore had transferred to Nebraska from Kentucky. He followed his former Wildcats teammate, Dane Key, to play under Rhule in Lincoln. Although he had considered returning to Kentucky, he chose to stay at Nebraska for the 2025 season.

However, things didn’t go as planned, and he has now been dismissed. After Saturday’s practice, the Nebraska HC informed the media about Gilmore’s departure.

“Nothing criminal or anything like that. Just won't be with us anymore,” the Nebraska HC said.

Gilmore was a highly rated recruit in the 2024 class. He was ranked as a four-star prospect by the On3 Industry Rankings. He was listed as the No. 387 overall recruit and the No. 56 wide receiver in the country.

While at Kentucky, Gilmore played in five games during the 2024 season. Because of that, he wasn’t able to use a redshirt year. He still has three years of college eligibility left if he joins another team.

Matt Rhule shares several updates on Nebraska's progress

Nebraska's HC spoke to the media on Saturday after the team’s seventh spring practice. He shared several updates about the team. The 50-year-old coach also talked about how important it is for players like Jalyn Gramstad and Mekhi Nelson to keep improving.

They were on the scout team last season, but now they’re getting valuable practice time with the main team. He also said,

“The old days of playing football where you went somewhere and redshirted and played on the scout team and progressed, some people want to skip that part, there's a lot of guys have been through that process. The scout team is one of the best things that can ever happen to you.”

Rhule also praised the offensive line group.

"The offensive line this spring has been one of our highlights.Overall, it's been a really good group."

The coach also said he’s happy with how well quarterback Dylan Raiola is doing.

“Dylan's command of the offense is really impressive. He has great command of what we're doing. Great command of the huddle. I'm excited about where he's at.”

Under Rhule's leadership, the Cornhuskers seem to be working hard. In the 2024 college football season, Nebraska went 7-6, and he will be looking to improve upon that in 2025.

