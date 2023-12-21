Matt Rhule spills the beans on 5-star Dylan Raiola's flip to Nebraska from Georgia

Five-star QB Dylan Raiola, previously committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, made a bold move by switching allegiance to the Nebraska Cornhuskers just the days before the early signing period.

Matt Rhule, head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, shared insights into the unexpected recruitment twist in an exclusive interview with 247Sports' Josh Pate.

The Nebraska HC shed light on the unexpected nature of Dylan Raiola's commitment. Rhule revealed that Raiola personally contacted him a week and a half before the signing day, expressing his desire to join the Huskers:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I got a call last weekend that, ‘Hey coach, I think I want to come be a Husker.’"

Expand Tweet

By the books of Matt Rhule, the recruiting process for Dylan Raiola was unique, with the quarterback's heart seemingly always leaning towards Nebraska.

The coach pointed out the progress and methodology of the Nebraska program as factors that influenced Dylan Raiola's decision. Rhule stated,

"A lot of things have happened in Nebraska in recent years, and just kind of went through the course of this year, saw the progress that we made, saw the way that we did things and in the end wanted to come visit and then wanted to be one of us."

Matt Rhule on selling the Nebraska brand

In talking about the recruitment and selling the Nebraska brand, Matt Rhule underscored the importance of relationships in recruiting, stating,

"I really believe that young people nowadays, most of them the least, they play for people. They play for people they believe, So to me, this is always about relationships. Young people that come and play for us, whether it's on the field or off, they have a lot of success."

According to Matt Rhule, the success of past players and the positive experiences shared by current players played a pivotal role in recruiting elite talents like Dylan Raiola.

He further pointed out that Nebraska's success in developing players, both on and off the field, is a key factor in attracting top talents like Raiola:

"If you're a guy like Dylan (Raiola), if you're a guy like Carter Nelson, Grant Brix, the guys that you're highlighting, who have elite talent and have great futures, if they come here, they know they're coming to a place that’s going to help them be great.

Dylan Raiola's High School Success

Raiola, after a brilliant high school stint, has ple­dged his commitment to Nebraska. He threw over 2,800 yards in the previous season, boasting a 34-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

His overall high school numbers show 8,442 passing yards, 88 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season