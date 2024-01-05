Notable American businessman Mattress Mack is an avid fan of betting on college football games. But the past few years have not been kind to his pockets and luck when it comes to betting on his favorite teams to win.

CFB betting is another aspect of the college football season that keeps fans on the tip of their toes. But for Mattress Mack, his luck has not been on his side for the past few years and the statistics provided show the astonishing amount of money he has already lost in the past three years.

According to a post by Action Network, the businessman has already lost a staggering $10.25 million in placing bets in the past three years. While Mack, who is also known as Jim McIngvale, boasts a net worth of $310 million, losing over $10 million in betting is no small thing. Even CFB fans took to the comment section to share their opinion on Mattress Mack's loss:

One fan even blatantly stated:

"We call that a gambling problem"

Here are a few more fan reactions to Mack's losses on X:

Mack recently betted on the CFP Sugar Bowl semi-final game between Texas and Washington. He decided to try his luck with the Longhorns, but we all know how that decision played out for him. Despite their best efforts, the Texas Longhorns were eliminated from national title contention as the Huskies advanced with a 37-31 win in the Sugar Bowl.

How much did Mattress Mack bet on Texas for the Sugar Bowl?

According to reports, the business tycoon bet $1 million on Texas to win the CFP semi-final and advance to the finals to face Michigan. However, it instead led to him losing $1 million, which is still less than the $3.1 million he lost last year while betting TCU to beat Georgia in the CFP semi-finals.

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas v Washington

With this staggering loss, Mack has decided not to push his luck further and will not be betting on the championship game between Michigan and Washington. And considering the way his luck has been, it might be the best thing to do in the current scenario.

