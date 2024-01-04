Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian poses with other CFB coaches WAGS after Texas gets eliminated: “These ladies really make the ship go round”

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, was part of the Texas Longhorns team throughout last week, extending support to her husband, as she has been doing all season.

The Sugar Bowl matchup against the No. 2 Washington Huskies did not go as planned for the Longhorns, as they fell 37-31 in the College Football Playoff semifinals. However, Sarkisian's team enjoyed a great 2023 college football season, finishing 12-2.

Acknowledging the efforts of coaches' partners, Loreal Sarkisian posted a picture with other CFB coaches' wives and girlfriends on Instagram. Rocking a blue denim co-ord ensemble, Loreal captioned her story:

"...these ladies really help the ship go round. Thank y'all, love yall! #coacheswives 🧡🤟🏽"

The image captures a moment of camaraderie among these women, who play an integral role in supporting their partners on and off the field.

Texas HC gives Loreal Sarkisian a health scare

Health scares are the worst. Back in 2020, during a routine examination at Alabama, it was found that the Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian had an aneurysm in his heart. It was caused by a leaking valve, rendering him a "ticking time bomb" with a mere 5% chance of survival.

The Texas HC had to undergo a life-saving heart surgery called “widow maker,” thus making his wife Loreal go through a tough ordeal. She posted an Instagram story during this period, captioned:

"God is so good... and he is not done with you yet."

Steve Sarkisian returns to training camp three weeks after surgery, showcasing his determination and love for the sport.

