Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian wears dazzling Sugar Bowl outfit ft. $5400 worth Chanel star bag

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian arrived ready for the Sugar Bowl on Monday.

The Texas Longhorns first lady took to Instagram to share her gameday look as the team started the playoff journey at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Her dazzling outfit featured a $5400 Chanel Star bag.

The Longhorns were up against the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl for a place in the national championship game a week later. The winner of the game will face No.1 Michigan Wolverines for a shot at the National title, which the Longhorns last won in 2005.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Texas Longhorns first lady, Loreal Sarkisian, posted ahead of the Sugar Bowl clash in New Orleans:

“...the wait is over! Let's go get ‘em!!! Hook’em Horns,” Loreal wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

She wore a black leather jacket and paired it up with a net skirt of the same color. The all-black outfit was completed by a belt around the waist and boots that fully complemented the look.

The Chanel Star bag had a silver chain handle that Loreal wrapped around her fingers.

Also Read: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal reacts to Texas HC’s life changing surgery - “God is so good”

The Longhorns first lady has been a regular in Texas games. Loreal Sarkisian even joked about wanting to be put in the team for the Sugar Bowl while sharing a quote summing up the Longhorns strategy for the game.

Texas Longhorns' path to the playoffs as Loreal Sarkisian cheers on

Steve Sarkisian's boys have done pretty well for themselves this season. They overcame most of their opponents with ease, even beating fellow playoff contestants, Alabama Crimson Tide as early as Week 2.

Their only loss of the season came against fierce rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners. But the Longhorns bounced back and ended the regular season with a 11-1 overall record.

Texas beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 in the Big 12 championship game. That earned them the No.3 rank in the final playoff standings and a semifinal clash with the undefeated Huskies.

Will the Longhorns reach the pinnacle of college football this season, which they last achieved 18 years ago?

Also Read: $800 million worth Hollywood mogul picks Texas Longhorns above Washington Huskies for 2024 Sugar Bowl