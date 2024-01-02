$800 million worth Hollywood mogul picks Texas Longhorns above Washington Huskies for 2024 Sugar Bowl

The Texas Longhorns got a boost from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ahead of their Sugar Bowl clash with the Washington Huskies. Hollywood megastar and former Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Dwayne Johnson picked the Longhorns to win the big game on Jan. 1 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

News of Johnson's pick spread quickly, thanks to Longhorns insider Angry Bevo reporting it on X.

“The rock picked TEXAS!” Angry Bevo tweeted.

As expected, reactions were mixed. One user quipped,

“Yeah well he picked Biden too so not sure thats a good thing.”

While another, perhaps more optimistically, declared,

“He can smell a victory….”

It's worth noting, however, that Johnson has also shown support for his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes, in recent years. Given his history as a Miami defensive tackle, that's perhaps unsurprising.

So, will "The Rock's" prediction come true for the Texas Longhorns? Only time will tell.

Texas Longhorns primed for Sugar Bowl brilliance?

Texas enters the Sugar Bowl with a mixed 2-2 record, last winning in 2019 against Georgia (28-21). This isn't their first dance with the No. 2 Washington Huskies, having clashed five times since 1974, leading the series 3-2 despite a recent Alamo Bowl loss in 2023.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian knows both sides of the rivalry well. He coached Washington from 2009 to 2013 before building his resume at USC, Alabama and the Atlanta Falcons. Returning to Texas in 2021, he's transformed the Longhorns into playoff contenders.

Nonetheless, ESPN credits Texas' success to their dominant offensive line. In 2023, they ranked fifth in rushing success rate and 12th in stuff rate, forcing opponents to abandon balanced play. Efficiently pressuring quarterbacks without blitzing, they held opponents to the nation's second-best third-down conversion rate (26.5%).

Offensively, their line's prowess (3rd in pressure rate, 13th in blown block rate) allows quarterback Quinn Ewers to find his rhythm. Minimizing three-and-outs under Sarkisian's guidance, the Texas Longhorns are primed for a Sugar Bowl showdown in familiar territory.

