The Rock makes surprising TV appearance to honor legendary NFL coach

The Rock has made a surprising appearance outside of WWE today to honor a legendary NFL coach.

The Great One made a stunning appearance on WWE SmackDown earlier this year in Denver, Colorado. Pat McAfee kicked off the show but was quickly interrupted by former United States Champion Austin Theory. The Rock joined the party to a thunderous ovation, and Pat McAfee wound up hitting Theory with a People's Elbow at the end of the segment.

The Brahma Bull appeared on NFL on Fox today to honor legendary coach Jimmy Johnson. He shared that Johnson was a major reason he decided to play for the University of Miami while he was in college. Jimmy Johnson was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor over the weekend.

The Rock took to social media after his appearance on NFL on Fox to share the video of his interaction with Jimmy Johnson and noted how much the coach means to him in his message.

"Tears of joy - beautiful 🥹❤️ Man I was so grateful to let coach @jimmyjohnson4616 know how much he influenced my life as a 15yr old kid who was always getting in trouble - but also fell in love with football. I committed as high school sophomore and I made a promise to myself to earn a football scholarship to @univmiami and play for Jimmy Johnson and “the bad boys of college football” 😉💀," he wrote.

The 51-year-old congratulated Johnson on his induction and added that it was well-earned.

"Last night I personally wrote out my “letter of intent” and presented it here to coach 🩵Congratulations coach on your well earned Ring of Honor induction and it would’ve been an honor to have put my hands in the dirt for you," he added.

Cody Rhodes sends message to The Rock ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has delivered a warning to The Rock ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Rock versus Roman Reigns has been rumored for years and almost took place at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. During an episode of Busted Open Radio earlier this year, Rhodes claimed that he would love to see the legend appear at WWE WrestleMania 40, just not in his spot.

"I don't care who it is. If that happens to be The Rock. If it happens to be anybody. A wonderful superstar like LA Knight, a stellar performer like Sami Zayn. Line them up and I'm going to do everything I can to outrun them. I mean that with the utmost respect. I wasn't shook at all by Rock's big day out. What I would say is: not flinching. If Rock is part of WrestleMania 40, that would be outstanding, it's The Rock, but I don't think he'll be in my spot," Rhodes stated. [H/T: Fightful]

The People's Champion remains one of the most popular stars on the planet, and it would be major news if he were to compete at WWE WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if the veteran does decide to return to the ring in 2024.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40?

