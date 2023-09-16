Why did The Rock return to WWE on SmackDown? 3 possible reasons

The Rock made his surprise return to WWE on SmackDown tonight. The Great One arrived with a thunderous ovation from the fans at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. He engaged in a promo battle with former United States Champion Austin Theory.

The verbal confrontation quickly turned into a brawl as Theory tried to take out The Rock with a cheap shot, but the People’s Champion reversed the young star’s momentum into a Spinebuster. He then hit the People’s Elbow to another massive ovation from the crowd.

Fans might wonder why the former WWE Champion returned to the WWE on SmackDown. Here are three possible reasons.

#3. The Rock happened to be in Colorado

As mentioned earlier, tonight’s episode of SmackDown aired live from Colorado, and Rocky just happened to be in the state.

The Hollywood megastar had appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN earlier in the day to reminisce about his time in WWE.

Rock told McAfee, who was also on the blue brand tonight, that he retired from WWE following his grueling match against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. His presence on the show tonight might’ve been nothing but pure coincidence.

#2. To boost ratings for the first SmackDown post- WWE & UFC merger

WWE and UFC officially merged on Tuesday, September 12. The new company, TKO Group Holdings, appeared on the New York Stock Exchange. The ceremony was attended by WWE, UFC, and Endeavor bigwigs such as Vince McMahon, Dana White, and Ari Emanuel.

Another reason for The Rock’s appearance on WWE television tonight could be to boost ratings for the first SmackDown post the merger.

Rocky’s Under Armour-backed brand, Project Rock, is the official footwear partner of UFC, and his surprise appearance might’ve been another marketing tactic.

#1. A subtle tease for a potential WrestleMania dream match

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was locked in for WrestleMania 39 until plans fell apart. The former multi-time world champion dropped the startling revelation during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show hours before SmackDown this week.

His appearance on the blue brand may’ve been a subtle tease for a potential match against the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. After Rocky’s reunion with John Cena backstage, the camera immediately cuts to Jimmy Uso (a prominent member of The Bloodline), a potential foreshadowing for future events.

