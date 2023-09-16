The Rock makes surprise return to WWE after 3 years and attacks former champion

WWE Legend The Rock made a shocking return to the company on SmackDown this week and laid out Austin Theory in the ring.

The Great One's last appearance was on the October 4, 2019, episode of the blue brand when it debuted on FOX, which was three years and 11 months ago. He's not the only one who returned during the show, as Pat McAfee also made a surprise appearance by kicking off the episode.

The former NFL punter was then confronted by his former rival, Austin Theory. They faced each other in a singles match at WrestleMania 38 last year, which was won by McAfee.

After Theory claimed that SmackDown was his show, The Rock's music hit, and out came the Hollywood megastar.

Expand Tweet

The People's Champion got the crowd to chant "You're an a**hole" at Austin Theory before things turned physical. The former United States Champion went for the attack but was taken down with a Spinebuster.

Rock then hit his The People's Elbow and encouraged Pat McAfee to do the same thing to Theory.

The fans were excited to see the 10-time world champion back in WWE, and it'll be interesting to see whether he'll have another match in the company.

Which star would you like to see face The Rock? Sound off in the comments below!

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here