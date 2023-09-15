The Rock vs. Roman Reigns planned for WrestleMania: Why it may happen at WrestleMania 40?

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has arguably been the most anticipated dream match that will fit the stage of WWE WrestleMania 40. While the ship looked to be sinking, a great tease actually recently appeared.

The Rock was rumored to be going up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, that didn't happen and fans instead got to witness The Tribal Chief taking on The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. However, the dream battle might still be in plans for the next edition of The Show of Shows.

Dwayne Johnson talked about the matter during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He said that his encounter with Roman Reigns was locked in for The Grandest Stage of Them All, but didn't happen as there was the Endeavor merger coming up. The Great One expressed that the company wanted to mark the beginning of something bigger from the confrontation.

"That was locked. We were doing it. Let me just tell you, in the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. Flew to LA, broke out Teremana. Business. Started talking about the potential of the match. We shook hands, and we hugged. Then we had a year. North Star was to do something unprecedented."

He continued:

"We can have the match, but what can we do for the fans in the business? ...WrestleMania isnt the end but beginning of something bigger. We got close, but we couldnt nail what that thing was. So we put our pencils down. There's a Merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There's a WrestleMania in Philadelphia," stated The Rock.

While nothing is confirmed yet, this was a major tease from The Great One himself. With him admitting it was in plans this year, and teasing it for WrestleMania 40, there might be some fuel to the fire of the match ultimately happening on the next edition of the Showcase of The Immortals.

With Cody Rhodes currently on WWE RAW, a match between him and Reigns may not happen. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is realistically possible, and we just have to wait and see if it materializes.

