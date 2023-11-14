Cody Rhodes makes bold claim about major WWE name taking his spot at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes could legitimately face Roman Reigns again at WrestleMania in 2024, but some WWE Superstars have earned that spot with their work this year. LA Knight, Sami Zayn, and even Gunther come to mind.

Above all of the aforementioned stars, though, The Rock stands out as the biggest threat to The American Nightmare. On the Busted Open Podcast, Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

While talking about The Great One's recent revelation on The Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes claimed that he wasn't affected in the slightest. Moreover, he affirmed that no matter who stands in the way, nobody is taking his spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2024, not even The Rock:

"I don't care who it is. If that happens to be The Rock. If it happens to be anybody. A wonderful superstar like LA Knight, a stellar performer like Sami Zayn. Line them up and I'm going to do everything I can to outrun them. I mean that with the utmost respect. I wasn't shook at all by Rock's big day out. What I would say is: not flinching. If Rock is part of WrestleMania 40, that would be outstanding, it's The Rock, but I don't think he'll be in my spot," Rhodes stated. [H/T: Fightful]

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is a dream match to many of the WWE fans, but then, so is Reigns vs. Rhodes II. In the latter's case, it has become almost a necessity that The American Nightmare returns to title contention after the whirlwind of a year he had since his pinfall loss at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes holds no grudges against WWE legend for the comments he made

The Rock disclosed to Pat McAfee earlier this year that the original plans WWE had for WrestleMania 39's main event was for him to face Roman Reigns. This received severe fan backlash, even from some contemporaries.

Mark Henry felt it was rather "selfish" of the Attitude Era star to unnecessarily bring it up. But Cody Rhodes feels somewhat differently:

"He [The Rock] could have come on there and run me down and I would still have the highest respect for The Great One. He's honestly a model superstar for anyone who wants to supersede expectations. With that said, no matter what he said, anyone who asked me or confronted me on it. I'm not flinching [...] If you think it's somebody else, I'm going to do everything I can to make sure you know it's me. That's the same attitude The Rock had when he was climbing the ladder." [H/T: Fightful]

After The Rock's jaw-dropping WWE return to SmackDown in September, fans began speculating on the possibility of a match against Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Which match do you wish to see as the main event of WrestleMania in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage