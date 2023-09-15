The Rock finally reveals why he is yet to return to WWE for The Bloodline story

The Bloodline storyline has dominated WWE and the business as a whole over the past three years. The wrestling world has been pushing for The Rock to make his return to end Roman Reigns' reign of tyranny over not only the company, but his family.

The Rock was expected to make his return to the company ahead of WrestleMania 39 to wrestle Reigns in the main event. Instead, it was Cody Rhodes who took on The Tribal Chief.

The Rock made an appearance on The Pat McAfee show earlier today and opened up about the fact that he hasn't returned and wrestled for WWE in recent years.

The former World Champion noted that it wasn't the injuries that he was worried about despite him suffering an injury in his match against John Cena at WrestleMania a decade ago. He also expressed that it wasn't the schedule either, and it was actually down to what could and couldn't be created and what hasn't been created before and that is down to the fans.

As part of the interview, he noted that Reigns would be added to the Mount Rushmore of wrestling and claimed that his match against the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was locked in for WrestleMania 39, but obviously, that didn't take place.

Will The Rock ever make his return to WWE?

As long as Roman Reigns remains champion there will always be the chance that The Rock will return to wrestle face off The against The Head of the Table.

WrestleMania 40 is set to one of the largest events in history and The Rock did send a message seemingly teasing a return. Now that he has made it clear that the schedule and the injuries are not the issue, it leaves the door open for that dream match.

Do you think The Rock will ever return to face Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

