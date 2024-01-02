Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal reacts to Texas HC’s life changing surgery - “God is so good”

Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian faced a life-threatening heart condition in 2020, making his current role in the College Football Playoff even more remarkable.

Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, took to Instagram to express her gratitude for his recovery, emphasizing faith in a god.

In the summer of 2020, during a routine physical examination at Alabama, where Sarkisian served as an assistant coach, the devastating revelation surfaced.

The physician noticed an aneurysm in Sarkisian's heart, which was caused by a leaking valve. His heart had only two valves, rather than the usual three, making him a "ticking time bomb" with a 5% chance of survival.

Loreal Sarkisian's Instagram story during this tumultuous period reflected the couple's unwavering faith, stating,

"God is so good ... and he is not done with you yet."

Four days after the diagnosis, Steve Sarkisian underwent life-saving heart surgery, described as a "widow maker" in medical terms. The coach's indomitable spirit spurred a remarkable recovery, defying the odds.

His return to the training camp just three weeks post-surgery set the stage for a season that could potentially culminate in a national championship. This not only marked a personal triumph but also a testament to Sarkisian's unyielding dedication to his craft.

Steve Sarkisian's battle with alcoholism

Steve Sarkisian's battle extended beyond the operating room. Before his triumphant coaching career, he struggled with alcoholism, which led to his dismissal from USC in 2015.

Hitting rock bottom became a catalyst for Sarkisian's redemption journey, one that mirrored the perseverance he now instills in his players.

Reflecting on his journey, Sarkisian acknowledged the role adversity played in shaping him, stating:

"I think it really shaped me, quite frankly. My perseverance to fight through it."

His commitment to sobriety, marked by eight years of continuous effort, forms a poignant backdrop to his leadership at the helm of the resurgent Texas program.

Support and redemption of Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian's redemption story is incomplete without acknowledging the crucial role played by Alabama HC Nick Saban. Saban not only hired Sarkisian in various coaching capacities but also supported him through his health struggles.

A routine physical examination with Alabama in 2020 uncovered Sarkisian's heart condition, potentially averting a life-threatening situation. Saban's support extended beyond the professional realm, reflecting the deep connection between coach and mentor.

