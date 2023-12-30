WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian has fun time during Sugar Bowl parade as she gifts some goodies to fans

Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian, spread joy among fans by sharing some goodies during the Sugar Bowl parade festivities. The First Lady of Texas Football added a personal touch to the celebration, showcasing her vibrant spirit and support for the team.

During the Bowl parade, Loreal took to Instagram to share moments of her interaction with fans. Known for her role as a wardrobe stylist and philanthropist, Steve's better half gifted goodies to enthusiastic supporters along the parade route.

Here is a video of the same:

Despite not having an official role in the team's administration, Loreal's energy and dedication to the game have made her a beloved figure among the Longhorns faithful.

Texas Football's triumphs and the road to the Sugar Bowl

Texas secured their spot in the Sugar Bowl after a decisive 49-21 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 championship game.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers' stellar performance, amassing 3,161 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, has been instrumental in the team's success. It earned him the MVP award.

As the Longhorns gear up to face the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl, they anticipate the possibility of clinching a national title for the first time since 2005.

With Texas securing the third spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, the stage is set for an epic clash with the Washington Huskies on January 2. Steve Sarkisian's unwavering belief in his team, coupled with Ewers' stellar performance, has instilled confidence in the Longhorns.

Loreal Sarkisian's wholesome moment with Quinn Ewers

The Sugar Bowl parade witnessed a delightful moment when Loreal Sarkisian, not one to shy away from the limelight, shared a heartwarming interaction with star QB Quinn Ewers.

Ewers, the standout performer of the season, was honored with a championship belt by WWE superstar 'The Undertaker' during the trophy presentation ceremony.

Loreal shared a light moment by playfully trying on the championship belt, bringing a burst of joy to fans and the online community.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl extravaganza

The Bowl festivities, including the New Year's Eve Parade, adds an extra layer of excitement to the lead-up. Scheduled to take place on December 31, the parade promises a Mardi Gras-style spectacle, featuring floats, bands, and other participants.

The Sugar Bowl itself, the 90th edition, will serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal. It will feature a clash between the No. 2 Washington Huskies and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns on January 1.

As fans worldwide eagerly await the showdown in the Caesars Superdome, the Allstate Bowl continues its storied tradition of hosting top-tier college football matchups.

With a rich history of 28 national champions, 103 Hall of Fame players, 52 Hall of Fame coaches, and 21 Heisman Trophy winners, the Bowl remains a pinnacle in college football.

