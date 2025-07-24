  • home icon
Max Johnson's GF Adrienne Davis drops stylish carousel rocking red summer suits via latest IG post

By Garima
Published Jul 24, 2025 22:24 GMT
Max Johnson and Adrienne Davis (Image credit: Instagram/@adriennejdavis)
After missing the entire 2024 season due to a broken femur suffered during North Carolina’s opener against Minnesota, Max Johnson is working hard for his return to the field in 2025. The quarterback has spent the past year focusing on rehab and recovery, while taking occasional breathers with his girlfriend, Adrienne Davis, whom he’s been dating since 2023.

While the two have been going on dates, according to Davis’ social media activity, she has also been busy collaborating with brands. On Thursday, she posted a set of photos on Instagram, posing on a patio in a red polka dot swimsuit. The post was a part of her partnership with the swimwear company White Fox Boutique.

“stuck on summertime ❣️,” she wrote in the caption.
Max Johnson and Adrienne Davis have been on numerous dates recently

Max Johnson and Adrienne Davis have been making the most of their summer, frequently going out on dates. On Monday, Davis shared a sweet video from one of their outings.

Posting a montage of their date, where they can be seen enjoying their time together, eating snacks, and watching a movie, she wrote:

“I think we’ve been over 50 times🥹❤️.”
Johnson, who transferred to North Carolina in 2024 after spending time at LSU and Texas A&M, has started in 22 games. He has thrown for 5,833 yards, 47 touchdowns and a 60.5% completion rate. As he works to get back in shape, he’s taken up low-impact activities like golf, and it’s something that he and Davis both seemingly enjoy.

In June, Davis documented their day out, as Johnson gave her a golf lesson. She arrived with a new set of clubs, and the clip showed him giving her tips on her swing.

In May, they took a trip to Boston with some friends. Adrienne posted photos from the getaway and captioned one of the posts:

“Pt 1 of our trip to Boston! Cape Cod you were beautiful!!!!🦞,” Davis captioned.
The two have shared many special moments so far, and it looks like there are many more to come.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

bell-icon Manage notifications