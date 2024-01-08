"Meechie could’ve been here for this": Michigan faithful offer tribute to former DL who succumbed to bone cancer ahead of CFP National Championship

As the University of Michigan gears up for the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship, the Wolverines faithful find themselves in a quandary. They are caught between the exhilaration of the championship game and the somber remembrance of a fallen hero.

Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker, a former standout defensive lineman, battled bone cancer with remarkable courage, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of Wolverines fans.

As fans gather to witness their team in the College Football Playoff National Championship, the absence of Meechie is palpable. The sentiment is encapsulated in wishes like:

"I wish Meechie could’ve been here for this, man."

In the face of loss, the Wolverines carry Meechie's values as they vie for championship glory.

Here is how the Wolverines faithful are expressing their love and remembering Meechie:

A dream derailed: The rise and fall of Meechie Walker

In Muskegon High School football, Walker emerged as a promising 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman. But his dreams were abruptly shattered when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020, forcing him to retire before his senior season.

As the cancer progressed, Walker's left leg fell victim to the relentless disease, leading to its amputation. Walker's resilience caught the attention of the Wolverines football program, which, aware of his lifelong devotion to the team, invited him to a practice on August 13, 2022.

Michigan's honorary member

In a poignant moment, Walker took a handoff from Coach Jim Harbaugh during the practice, scoring an honorary touchdown while the entire team celebrated around him. This symbolic gesture marked Walker's official induction as an honorary member of the Michigan football program.

The support didn't end there, he received a signed jersey from the team and garnered a standing ovation from over 100,000 fans during a game against Maryland on September 24, 2022.

Despite his excruciating pain, Walker's smile radiated strength, awakening a renewed sense of purpose in the face of his deteriorating health. On December 9, 2022, Walker succumbed to his two-year battle with osteosarcoma.

Punter Brad Robbins, a teammate, expressed the sentiment shared by many:

"Love you Meechie."

Robbins reflected on Meechie's positivity and perpetual smile, labeling him a true embodiment of what it means to be a 'Michigan Man'.

"We lost a true embodiment of what it means to be a Michigan Man.

