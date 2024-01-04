"Jim Harbaugh could get suspended again": Paul Finebaum reveals the real reason driving Michigan HC away from the Wolverines

As the Michigan Wolverines gear up for the national championship, rumors about coach Jim Harbaugh's potential departure to the NFL are gaining pace.

Amid the ongoing speculation, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has made a compelling case for Harbaugh's imminent exit, pointing to accomplishments, looming NCAA investigations and potential penalties as key factors.

Finebaum asserts that Jim Harbaugh has achieved his primary goal at Michigan – making the Wolverines relevant again on the national stage.

"Well, No. 1, he’s already accomplished what he set out to do, and that’s make Michigan relevant again," Finebaum said on 'Get Up.' "Three straight playoff appearances and a national title game is relevant."

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan

However, Finebaum suggests a more pressing reason for Harbaugh to swiftly exit the impending NCAA investigations.

Harbaugh faced suspensions twice during the current season, once by Michigan and once by the Big Ten. Paul Finebaum contends that the NCAA is delving into multiple allegations, hinting that further sanctions might be on the horizon.

"He's got the NCAA around the corner," Finebaum said. "He was suspended twice this year. Six games. But the NCAA is looking into all of these allegations in one box, and there’s a lot of speculation that Jim Harbaugh could get suspended again next year."

Jim Harbaugh's legacy and future coaching prospects

Despite Paul Finebaum's criticism of Harbaugh in the past, he acknowledges the legitimacy of No. 1 Michigan's potential national championship win.

After spending time around the Michigan program, Finebaum commends the current players, such as running back Blake Corum and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, for their commitment and dedication.

"I’m confident Harbaugh will coach his last game with Michigan football on Monday," Finebaum said.

Finebaum suggests practical reasons for Jim Harbaugh's departure

Finebaum doesn't mince words when expressing his opinion that Harbaugh would be "foolish" to stay at Michigan in the face of potential NCAA sanctions.

He suggests that the Michigan coach should seize the chance if the opportunity arises for Harbaugh to join an NFL franchise, especially when coveted by multiple teams.

“Harbaugh is very likely to leave because it’s very possible the NCAA has already pre-determined they are going to get him, and he would be foolish to turn down the kind of money that he can make next Tuesday, a week from today, to risk going through the process.”

For Finebaum, the financial incentives and the desire to avoid the NCAA process make leaving Michigan an easy and sensible decision for Harbaugh.

