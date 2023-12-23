"Would be wise" - SEC's Paul Finebaum advices $35,000,000 worth Jim Harbaugh to leave Michigan after the Rose Bowl

In a recent episode of the 'Hail Yes' podcast of the Detroit Free Press, ESPN's Paul Finebaum provided a blunt assessment of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's future.

With a $35,000,000 contract in the balance and ongoing controversies around the Wolverines, Finebaum believes Harbaugh should part ways with Michigan after the Rose Bowl.

“(Harbaugh) would be wise to leave.”

Paul Finebaum emphasized the baggage that Harbaugh carries, particularly pointing to the dual three-game suspensions served during the 2023 season.

The first suspension was self-imposed by the university, addressing alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period. The second suspension, which Finebaum focused on, was related to the sign-stealing scandal that rocked Michigan in late October this year.

The Big Ten and NCAA initiated investigations, and Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the season for violating the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy.

Finebaum expressed skepticism about the integrity of both the University of Michigan and the NCAA in handling the situation, stating:

"I do believe that there are at least some people at the University of Michigan with integrity, and who believe what he has been accused of is probably not — he’s not going to be able to get away with it. I also have very little faith, if any, in the NCAA, but these two just seem to be on a collision course."

Finebaum's prediction for Jim Harbaugh's future

Throughout the podcast, Finebaum did not mince words in expressing his belief that Jim Harbaugh's coaching days at Michigan might be numbered.

"Like many, I’ll be surprised if he’s there whenever Michigan’s season ends because I think there’s too much baggage built up."

Finebaum's prediction that this might be Harbaugh's final season coaching at Michigan raises questions about the coach's future.

Despite a successful 13-0 season, which includes a Big Ten title, the dual suspensions and the looming NCAA investigation have cast a shadow over Harbaugh's legacy at Michigan.

Harbaugh's 'dinosaur' status

Paul Finebaum also wasted no time in getting to another important point, labeling Jim Harbaugh as a "dinosaur" in the evolving world of college football.

According to the analyst, Harbaugh's traditional approach to the game has rendered him somewhat obsolete.

"I think he’s somewhat of a dinosaur in a changing world."

He emphasized that Harbaugh's coaching style, reminiscent of an old-school era, might not be the best fit for the dynamic and rapidly changing landscape of college football. This, along with the sign-stealing scandal, seems to indicate, at least to one analyst, that Harbaugh's days with the Wolverines are numbered.

