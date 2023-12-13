Top 3 Michigan players not playing in Rose Bowl against Alabama

The Michigan Wolverines are back in the college football playoffs for the third straight year.

Michigan is yet to win a playoff game and enters them as the No. 1 seed. They are set to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Although there are still over two weeks until the game, Wolverines is relatively healthy and hasn't had many players enter the transfer portal.

Who won't play in the Rose Bowl for Michigan?

As of right now, the Michigan Wolverines will be only without four players in the Rose Bowl, and only one player has been a starter.

Zak Zinter, OL

The biggest loss for the Michigan Wolverines ahead of the Rose Bowl is starting right guard Zak Zinter being done for the season.

In the Wolverines' win over Ohio State, Zinter suffered a broken tibia and fibula and had to undergo surgery. Immediately, Zinter was ruled out for the rest of the season, which was a tough blow for Michigan.

Speaking after the injury, Sherrod Moore who served as the interim head coach, was heartbroken to know Zinter's college career was over like that.

"It was extremely difficult," Moore told reporters. "When you're around a player for four years, or you're just around all these guys in general, you don't want to see any of them get hurt in any way. And it was hard, especially a kid of his caliber on and off the field. More so off the field, just such a great student, athlete, great person."

Zinter is a team captain and has been the best offensive lineman for the Wolverines this season.

CJ Stokes, RB

CJ Stokes announced he's entering the transfer portal and won't be playing in the Rose Bowl.

"I'd like to not only thank Coach Harbaugh and Coach Hart, but the whole athletic and academic staff for making my two years in Ann Arbor enjoyable," Stokes' post read. "I was awarded the opportunity of a lifetime to attend the great university and I am forever grateful. With that being said, I'd like to announce I'll be entering the transfer portal."

Stokes had a solid 2022 season as he ran for 273 yards and a touchdown on 55 carries. However, this season, his role decreased as he also dealt with injuries and has just four carries for eight yards.

Karmello English, WR

Karmello English has only played one game this season - on Oct. 14 against Indiana, recording one catch for four yards. English has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury.

