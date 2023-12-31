"Jim Harbaugh doesn't have anything to fear": Paul Finebaum claims Michigan HC has nothing to lose as NFL coaching gig simmers hot for veteran coach

In the lead-up to the Rose Bowl showdown between Michigan and Alabama, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has suggested that Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is entering the College Football Playoff with a different mindset.

According to Finebaum, Harbaugh's much-speculated departure to the NFL has left him seemingly unfazed by the pressure.

"I think he needs to prove he can win a big game, but I don’t think he’s that concerned about it," Finebaum said on 'SEC Now' Saturday. "I think he’s probably the loosest he’s ever been because he’s leaving."

This shift in perspective, Finebaum argued, could be a game-changer for No. 1-ranked Michigan as it seeks redemption in its third consecutive playoff appearance.

"This isn’t a mystery," Finebaum said. "Jim Harbaugh will not be there either Tuesday or the following Tuesday. He’s heavily in demand by the NFL."

Finebaum sees this as a potential advantage for the Wolverines, suggesting that Harbaugh's departure plans could alleviate the pressure that might have contributed to previous playoff losses.

"And I think that’s a scary thing, though," Finebaum said. "Because unlike the past couple of playoff appearances where he was tight and making really stupid decisions. ... That, to me, is the intangible. Jim Harbaugh, really, doesn’t have anything to fear."

The 2023 season has been a rollercoaster for Michigan, with Harbaugh facing multiple challenges. The coach served suspensions related to alleged recruiting violations and a sign-stealing scandal, missing several games in the regular season.

Despite these setbacks, U of M secured an undefeated season and won its third consecutive Big Ten title.

Jim Harbaugh reportedly hiring NFL agent Don Yee

As per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel, Harbaugh has enlisted the services of prominent football agent Don Yee, known for representing NFL luminaries such as Tom Brady and current Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton.

This strategic move has fueled speculation about Harbaugh's departure from Michigan, especially considering his previous success in the NFL, including leading the San Francisco 49ers to multiple NFC championships and a Super Bowl appearance.

NFL suitors and contract conundrum for Jim Harbaugh

Rumors surrounding Harbaugh's potential return to the NFL have gained momentum, with the LA Chargers reportedly considering him as a replacement for the recently fired Brandon Staley.

With Harbaugh's ties to the organization from his playing days, Chicago had been seen as a possible destination. Still, recent reports indicate that the Bears will retain coach Matt Eberflus for the 2024 season.

Harbaugh's current contract with Michigan runs through 2026, and the university has reportedly offered him a lucrative 10-year, $125 million extension, contingent on him refraining from pursuing an NFL job during the upcoming coaching cycle.

