"Memories 4 life": Colorado fans celebrate Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders led Buffs clan's massive 2025 NFL draft win

Travis Hunter led the Colorado Buffaloes' draft after going second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a big day for Coach Prime's team as he saw four of his players get drafted in Green Bay. However, his son Shedeur, who was a projected top-three pick, fell to the fifth round and was picked up by the Cleveland Browns (144th pick).

Apart from the two, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester both got drafted in the sixth round by the Panthers and the Ravens, respectively. The Buffs' official IG page shared a post celebrating the selection of these former stars of the program.

The post included a series of snippets showcasing the draft process of these players. It boasted photos of Travis Hunter enjoying his moment on the stage after being drafted by the Jaguars.

The post also included photos of Shedeur Sanders celebrating his draft by the Browns with his family and friends. Jimmy Horn Jr. also flaunted his Panthers cap after going in the sixth round of the draft.

Fans took to the comments to celebrate the drafting of these players from the Colorado Buffaloes.

"Big time. Memories 4 life," one fan commented.

"The most receivers toko in the draft!!! An guess who threw tha ball!!! That man Sanders," another fan said.

Comments on post via Instagram/@cubuffsfootball

"So happy for all these young men," this fan wrote.

"Super excited for all my CU going into the NFL...good job guys," another fan stated.

Comments on post via Instagram/@cubuffsfootball

"So proud of you boys may GOD keep his hands on all of you blessing y'all with great health, wealth and a prosperous future," one fan commented.

"Congratulations to all," this fan said.

Comments on post via Instagram/@cubuffsfootball

Apart from Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, another prospect from the Buffs who fans were waiting to hear his name called out is Shilo Sanders. However, the safety went undrafted by teams in all seven rounds. Shilo ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Travis Hunter receives a heartfelt welcome from Jaguars owner Shahid Khan

After the draft, Travis Hunter shared a video on his YouTube channel about his arrival at the Jaguars' facility. In the video, the two-way star was greeted warmly by the franchise owner, Shahid Khan.

Khan welcomed Travis Hunter to the facility before introducing him to his son. He then expressed his excitement about building a relationship with the 2024 Heisman winner.

"Welcome, welcome," Khan said. "We're excited to have you here. Everything in the town is really buzzing. We've been up and about and you're going to make history. Everyone's excited." (TS-2:00 onwards)

Apart from Hunter, the Jaguars drafted Caleb Ransaw and Wyatt Milum in round three, followed by Bhayshul Tuten and Jack Kiser in round four. Jalen McLeod, Rayuan Lane III were picked in round six, followed by OL Jonah Monheim and LeQuint Allen in the final round of the draft.

