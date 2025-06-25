"Mi Amor! Love you!" - Mario Cristobal pens heartwarming note to wife Jessica on their 19th wedding anniversary

Miami coach Mario Cristobal has done an incredible job growing the Hurricanes into one of the elite programs in college football. In his first season, the Hurricanes finished 5-7 and looked a long way from championship contention. However, this past season, the Hurricanes finished 10-3 and nearly qualified for the college football playoff.

While what Cristobal has done on the football field is impressive, perhaps nothing is as impressive as what he has accomplished in his personal life. Cristobal has been married to his wife, Jessica, since 2006. They have stuck together throughout Cristobal's coaching career, having two sons along the way. On Tuesday, Cristobal posted on X, celebrating their 19 year anniversary.

"My #1 ALWAYS & FOREVER ! 19 Years ! Happy Anniversary Mi Amor! LOVE YOU!!!" Cristobal wrote.

Mario Cristobal @coach_cristobal LINK My #1 ALWAYS & FOREVER ! 19 Years ! Happy Anniversary Mi Amor! LOVE YOU!!! @JessCristobaLLL

A native of Miami, Mario Cristobal met his wife at the Victor Hotel's Miami Beach grand launch. They later started dating and got married in June 2006. Together, the couple has built a beautiful family that includes two sons. They have remained supportive of each other over the years in their various endeavors.

Mario Cristobal's wife speaks about the challenges of being married to a college football coach

While Jessica Cristobal is supportive of her husband, there is no doubt that the demands of a college football schedule can put a strain on a marriage. Despite that, the couple has overcome the challenges and remains strong 19 years into their marriage.

In a conversation with Tuscaloosa News a few years ago, per Essentially Sports, Jessica Cristobal spoke about the challenges of being married to a football coach.

"The time apart [is the hardest thing]," Cristobal said. "For about six to eight months out of the year, we rarely see each other in the daylight hours. It’s especially difficult for the kids. The wives really have to be alpha females and do whatever it takes to manage the family in all aspects."

For Mario Cristobal, the long hours and sacrifices seem to be paying off. He helped the Hurricanes become one of the top contenders in the ACC this past season. In 2025, they will be trying to reach the ACC championship game after a late-season collapse in 2024.

The key for the team will be the performance of Georgia transfer QB Carson Beck. Beck is coming off a down season with the Bulldogs but has the pedigree to be one of the top QBs in the nation.

