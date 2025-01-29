Miami celebrates Heisman finalist QB Cam Ward after his prestigious win

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was awarded the 2024 Manning Award on Wednesday, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced.

"Cameron Ward, 2024's national leader in touchdown passes as well as the NCAA Division I record-holder for career touchdown passes, has been selected as the winner of the 2024 Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation," the press release shared.

"Ward is the first Miami quarterback to earn the honor, which started in 2004. He's the fourth player in the ACC to be recognized."

On X, Miami celebrated the announcement with the caption:

"One elite award. One elite Hurricane. @Cameron7Ward is your @ManningAward winner! (raising hands emoji)."

Ward ended the 2024 season by completing 305 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Other quarterbacks considered for the award included Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Kyle McCord (Syracuse) and Quinn Ewers (Texas).

Archie Manning commented on Ward's achievement and why he deserved to win over the other candidates in a statement from the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

"There were so many outstanding quarterbacks that deserved recognition for their accomplishments, but the overall performance of Cam Ward lifted him to the top with our voters. He led the nation in touchdowns and set the NCAA record for career touchdown passes. Not only that, he led Miami to its first 10-win season since 2017. Congratulations to Cam on being the winner of the 2024 Manning Award," Manning said.

Cam Ward's last season with the Miami Hurricanes

Cam Ward led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and almost clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. His best game of the season was the team's 62-0 victory over the Ball State Cardinals on Sep. 14 when he went 19 of 28 for 346 yards and five touchdowns.

Ward, who played his first two seasons with Incarnate Word and then two seasons for Washington State, played his last game with the Hurricanes against the Iowa State Cyclones in a 42-41 loss in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. He only played in the first half because he will enter the 2025 NFL draft.

His decision sparked criticism from fans who wanted him to finish the final game with the Hurricanes. He ended the Pop-Tarts Bowl by completing 12 of 19 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

The former Miami star joins a competitive class of quarterbacks looking to get drafted early. The Manning Award could increase his chances of being a top pick in the first round.

