“Miami Madness”- Deion Sanders’ first wife Carolyne Chambers shares thrilling snippets from post birthday vacation trip with Deiondra and Jacquees

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders and her boyfriend Jacquees are still in birthday celebration mode. Deiondra celebrated her birthday on April 17 while Jacquees turned 30 two days prior on April 15. The couple has teamed up with Coach Prime's first wife Carolyn Chambers for an exciting post-birthday vacation to Miami.

Chambers took to Instagram to share some snippets of the vacation with the fans on social media. She made it clear that the trip was indeed celebrating their birthday week together. Here are some snippets that she wished for the fans to see.

“Babygirl, Jacquees and I still enjoying our birthday week in Miami,” Deiondra Sanders' mother wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carolyn Chambers on vacation with her daughter and her boyfriend.

The realtor also shared visuals of her trying to drive a quad bike on a beach. She was wearing a helmet just in case but looked extremely confident trying some adventure to make the most of the vacation.

Carolyn chambers in mood for a little adventure.

In another Instagram story, she showed Deiondra trying to drive an off-road vehicle. She gave a great name to the whole vacation experience with her daughter and her rapper boyfriend.

“Miami Madness.”

Deiondra trying her hand at adventure.

Carolyn Chambers married Deion Sanders in 1989 and had two kids, daughter Deiondra and son Deion Sanders Jr. The couple got divorced in 1998 and went their separate ways. Coach Prime took up coaching after his playing career in the NFL, while Chambers made her name as a successful realtor. They are both pretty close to their kids and are often seen spending time with them whenever they can.

Carolyn Chambers visited the hospital with mom-to-be Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees

Deiondra Sanders is expecting her first kid with her boyfriend Jacquees. While the rumors about her pregnancy were around on social media in early February, the couple made the news public in the month of March. Since then, the whole Sanders family has been trying to pitch in to prepare for the arrival of their impending blessing. In that series, Carolyn Chambers decided to tag along with her daughter to visit the hospital.

The soon-to-be granny shared a wholesome Instagram post in which the mother-daughter duo showed the latest scan of the baby. Their little bundle of joy was 18 weeks and six days old and weighed 10 ounces at the time of the scan.

The couple will host a gender reveal bash on May 18 to announce whether they are having a boy or a girl.

Poll : Will Deiondra Sanders' kid be next sports protege? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback