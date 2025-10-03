  • home icon
  Miami QB Carson Beck's sister Kylie Beck gears up for Taylor Swift's "new era" as a showgirl following latest album drop

Miami QB Carson Beck's sister Kylie Beck gears up for Taylor Swift's "new era" as a showgirl following latest album drop

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 03, 2025 19:44 GMT
Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck
Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck's sister, Kylie Beck, has hit the headlines recently for her support for her brother after his move from Athens, where he starred for the Georgia Bulldogs, to Coral Gables, where he has thrived for the Miami Hurricanes. Kylie has been posting snippets of herself in the stands during Miami games, wearing Hurricanes gear to support the quarterback.

On Friday, Kylie took a break from supporting her brother and reposted on her Instagram stories a graphic of popular musician Taylor Swift's post celebrating the release of her new album "The Life of a Show Girl" which dropped today.

Kylie Beck captioned the post:

"Yes, yes, yes. And a new era was born."
Beck's IG stories
Beck's IG stories

Carson Beck gets support from Kylie Beck

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck left the Georgia Bulldogs under a cloud after a mixed season during which coach Kirby Smart's team struggled offensively. His time in Athens ended in triumph as he helped Georgia beat the Texas Longhorns in the SEC championship game, although he sustained a serious elbow injury that ruled him out of the college football playoffs.

The headline-grabbing quarterback was maligned by both college football fans and analysts for his performances and for not being available to guide the Bulldogs through the playoffs.

Last week, during an appearance on "College GameDay," the Miami QB revealed just how bad the injury that kept him out of the college football playoffs really was.

“I walked into the locker room, and I tried to grip a football, and I couldn’t even grip a football and I didn’t know the severity of the injury yet, but the following day finding that out was really tough for me,” Carson Beck said.
After her brother's interview, Kylie Beck reposted the clip on her Instagram stories and showed her support with a wholesome message aimed at Carson Beck's critics.

"Now this is charisma, this is strength, this is passion, this is a fighter, this is resiliency, this is courage, this is never giving up...... this is God 👏 🙏. Tears 🥺 Proof that you NEVER ever know what someone is going through behind the scenes ... people are so quick to judge and so slow to be empathetic!!" Kylie Beck wrote.
After the quarterback's acrimonious departure from Georgia, Kylie Beck, who was a cheerleader for the Bulldogs, also left the program for newer pastures and has continued her vocal support for Carson Beck.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

