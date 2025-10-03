Miami QB Carson Beck's sister Kylie Beck gears up for Taylor Swift's "new era" as a showgirl following latest album drop

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck's sister, Kylie Beck, has hit the headlines recently for her support for her brother after his move from Athens, where he starred for the Georgia Bulldogs, to Coral Gables, where he has thrived for the Miami Hurricanes. Kylie has been posting snippets of herself in the stands during Miami games, wearing Hurricanes gear to support the quarterback. On Friday, Kylie took a break from supporting her brother and reposted on her Instagram stories a graphic of popular musician Taylor Swift's post celebrating the release of her new album &quot;The Life of a Show Girl&quot; which dropped today. Kylie Beck captioned the post:&quot;Yes, yes, yes. And a new era was born.&quot;Beck's IG storiesCarson Beck gets support from Kylie BeckMiami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck left the Georgia Bulldogs under a cloud after a mixed season during which coach Kirby Smart's team struggled offensively. His time in Athens ended in triumph as he helped Georgia beat the Texas Longhorns in the SEC championship game, although he sustained a serious elbow injury that ruled him out of the college football playoffs. The headline-grabbing quarterback was maligned by both college football fans and analysts for his performances and for not being available to guide the Bulldogs through the playoffs. Last week, during an appearance on &quot;College GameDay,&quot; the Miami QB revealed just how bad the injury that kept him out of the college football playoffs really was. “I walked into the locker room, and I tried to grip a football, and I couldn’t even grip a football and I didn’t know the severity of the injury yet, but the following day finding that out was really tough for me,” Carson Beck said.After her brother's interview, Kylie Beck reposted the clip on her Instagram stories and showed her support with a wholesome message aimed at Carson Beck's critics. &quot;Now this is charisma, this is strength, this is passion, this is a fighter, this is resiliency, this is courage, this is never giving up...... this is God 👏 🙏. Tears 🥺 Proof that you NEVER ever know what someone is going through behind the scenes ... people are so quick to judge and so slow to be empathetic!!&quot; Kylie Beck wrote.After the quarterback's acrimonious departure from Georgia, Kylie Beck, who was a cheerleader for the Bulldogs, also left the program for newer pastures and has continued her vocal support for Carson Beck.