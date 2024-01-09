Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. is playing the most important game in the final year of his college football career. The 2023 Heisman runner-up is in a high-octane game against the Big Ten champions, the Michigan Wolverines. As Penix and the Huskies battle it out on the gridiron, his girlfriend Olivia Carter is extending her support to him and his team and motivating them from the sidelines.

In a recent Instagram story that Olivia posted, she can be seen cheering on the Huskies as they march onto the field before the start of the game. The team along with a flag-bearer, cheerleaders, and their mascot made a fiery entry at NRG Stadium as the crowd cheered them on in their conquest for their first national championship since 1991.

"IT'S A DAWG MONDAY," Olivia wrote along with the video.

As the second half of the CFP Championship game kicks off, the Washington Huskies are currently trailing by seven points, thanks to two touchdowns by Michigan RB Donovan Edwards and a field goal by James Turner. However, Michael Penix Jr. helped Washington score their first touchdown of the night as the second quarter came to a close.

Penix found Jalen McMillian with a three-yard TD pass in the dying moments of the second quarter. Grady Gross then went on to convert the extra point as the score read 17-10 in favor of Michigan at the end of the first half.

Michael Penix Jr.'s girlfriend enjoying with the Huskies crew

Olivia was also seen enjoying the ambiance and atmosphere of the CFP championship game at the Huskies event party. She posted stories of herself grabbing a drink with her friend while cheering on the Washington Huskies, saying:

"Cheers, GO DAWGS!!"

In another video, Olivia can be seen grooving and enjoying herself, as an artist performs an energetic rap ahead of the biggest game of the 2023 college football season.

It will be interesting to see if her boyfriend and her team overcome the odds and clinch a national championship by defeating the dominant Wolverines.

