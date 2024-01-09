The College Football Playoff National Championship game will feature some of the best talent in college football. Between both the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies, players will be all over the 2024 NFL draft. This matchup looks to be a close one, and that will allow players to make plays when they matter most.

The head coaches are also a major reason for this highly talented affair. Jim Harbaugh and Kalen DeBoer are excellent football minds and great at developing their players as they improve each season of their collegiate careers.

NFL Prospects in the CFP national championship game

#7. Ja’Lynn Polk

Washington wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk can add an extra dimension to the passing game. He had 60 catches for 1000 yards in the regular season. More impressively, he averaged 16.7 yards per catch, meaning he sneaks into the sweet spot behind linebackers and in front of defensive backs.

He has the chance to be a menace to the Michigan secondary with his ability to run any route. His big frame will allow him to separate from defenders as well as high-point deep balls. Look for him to make a big play in the national championship game and perhaps improve his draft stock.

#6. Donovan Edwards

Michigan's versatile running back may even be drafted before Blake Corum based on an NFL team's need. Edwards is an excellent change-of-pace RB for third-down situations or two-minute drills. He is also a talented pass catcher. If Michigan takes an early lead, Edwards and Corum will have extra opportunities to showcase themselves on the national stage.

#5. Troy Fautanu

Washington's offensive tackle, Troy Fautanu, could turn some NFL general managers' heads as he faces a fierce pass rush against Michigan. Impressively, Fautanu played 845 snaps in the regular season. He allowed only 15 quarterback hits and two sacks at left tackle.

Fautanu is projected for the second round. Due to the valuable nature of his tackle play and how he looks on the game tape against the Wolverines, Fautanu could sneak into the first round and start as a rookie at tackle if the right NFL team needs him.

#4. Blake Corum

Blake Corum will have ample opportunity to showcase his dominant running style in the championship game. Michigan loves to move the trenches, which compliments Corum’s aggressive downhill running style.

While running back is currently undervalued in the NFL, Corum is easily the best all-around back for the 2024 draft class. It will just depend on team needs, his injury history, and all the mileage he produced in college as factors for which team will draft him.

#3. Rome Odunze

Rome Odunze can make a splash in the 2024 NFL draft. Michigan is the second-ranked pass defense in college football. If Odunze lights it up against the Wolverines, that will undoubtedly make him rise on NFL draft boards.

Even if Odunze has a quote game in the championship, his regular season numbers of 1,428 yards and 13 touchdowns will spark interest from NFL GMs.

#2 J.J. McCarthy

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft. He also could continue his collegiate career at Michigan. The main factors in his decision will be the result against the Huskies and the decision of where Jim Harbaugh will be coaching in 2024.

McCarthy had first-round talent, but in a stacked 2024 QB class, he may continue to be a Wolverine in 2024. Conversely, he could fall to the second round, giving a team possibly coached by Harbaugh the opportunity to draft McCarthy.

The scenarios are endless, but Michigan fans know McCarthy and Harbaugh will give the best in the championship game.

#1. Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. has made himself a household name through his comeback story and leading Washington to the national championship game. He has also greatly increased his draft stock through a stellar undefeated season, throwing for 4,648 yards and 35 touchdowns.

He out-dueled other NFL draft prospects Bo Nix and Caleb Williams in the regular season. If he can light it up against the impressive Michigan defense on the greatest stage in college football, Penix may even challenge Williams for the top pick.

