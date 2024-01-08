"We allow ourselves to devolve into pack of wolves": Jim Harbaugh reveals how he builds "nature's greatest fighting unit" ahead of CFP title game

Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for the CFP National Championship Game against Washington. Deep into preparations, head coach Jim Harbaugh has unveiled a unique approach that the team seems to have bought into.

Harbaugh's method involves immersing his players in nature documentaries, particularly those featuring predators like tigers, cheetahs, lions, and wolves.

The coach believes that embracing their animal instincts will transform the Wolverines into "nature's greatest fighting unit." The goal is to instill hunger and a sense of unity in the players. Harbaugh said:

"We kind of allow ourselves to devolve into a pack of wolves. That’s what we want to channel. Probably nature’s greatest fighting unit."

These movie nights serve as a means of mental preparation and a crucial opportunity for team bonding. Harbaugh emphasized the importance of being together, drawing parallels between a pack of wolves and his team.

“A chance to be with your team is the main thing, just that gathering. The perfect fighting unit to me is a pack of wolves, wolf pack. And you see them. You see them gathered together before the fight. You see them going together going to the fight. You see them together in the fight. You see them celebrating after the fight," Harbaugh explained

Jim Harbaugh's message to the Wolverines

During the press conference, Jim Harbaugh delivered a straightforward message to his team, urging them to give their all on the field:

"Play as hard as you can, as fast as you can, as long as you can and don’t worry. And just go have at it," Harbaugh declares.

The coach lauded the relentless spirit of his players, emphasizing their self-driven motivation.

"It’s been a group of guys that I’ve had to pull them back at times. Have never had to talk them into anything," Harbaugh adds.

While acknowledging the talent and strength of the Washington team, Harbaugh hyped up the belief in his team. He noted that the two teams were, in his opinion, the best of the season, setting the stage for what he anticipates to be "one heck of a football game."

"And excited to be in this position. Really feel like these are the two best teams. They’re the last two standing, and anticipate one heck of a football game"

Come game day, Michigan will step onto the field as one and will give it all they have, implementing a thing or two learned from those documentaries.

