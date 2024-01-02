Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. dazzled in the Sugar Bowl, securing his team a spot in the national championship game against Michigan.

Penix led the No. 2 Huskies to a 37-31 victory over the No. 3 Texas Longhorns, proving his NFL-worthy mettle with 430 passing yards and two touchdowns. Following the triumph, Penix was asked if the Sugar Bowl marked his best game for the Washington Huskies.

"Nah, we got one more to go," Penix said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This set the stage for an epic showdown in the upcoming national championship against the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines.

Expressing her excitement, Michael Penix's girlfriend, Olivia Carter, took to Instagram, captioning a clip of his interview with, "Say that then baby," amplifying the anticipation for the clash against Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines.

Expand Tweet

The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies are set to collide in this year's national college football championship, promising an electrifying battle in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with ESPN broadcasting the thrilling encounter.

Also read: QB Michael Penix Jr.’s GF Olivia Carter cheers on Washington Huskies during Sugar Bowl parade - “GO DAWGS”

Michael Penix Jr. prefers the National Championship over Heisman

The Huskies quarterback steered Washington to a 37-31 victory over Texas, completing 29 of 38 passes for an impressive 430 yards. Penix showcased the skills that make him, earning praise from coach Kalen DeBoer.

"The best player in college football," DeBoer said.

DeBoer lauded Penix's adaptability, noting how he utilized his diverse skill set against a tough Texas defense. Despite finishing as the 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Penix's focus remains on clinching the national championship, a feat that could elevate him to legendary status at UW.

Teaming up with star receivers like Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk, Penix's precision was unmatched. Targeting this trio, he completed 16 of 17 passes for 305 yards. Penix's deep-ball accuracy was evident from the start, connecting with Polk for a 77-yard strike on his first attempt.

Not only did Penix surpass the 4,500-yard passing mark for the season, a feat not seen since Patrick Mahomes in 2015-16, but he also showcased his prowess with a 7 of 10 record when passing for 15-plus yards.

His dual-threat capability added to the Longhorns' woes, contributing to 31 rushing yards and crucial first downs. Remaining focused on the ultimate prize, Michael Penix dismissed the Heisman setback and said:

"Right now, man, we're looking to win the national championship. That's been my goal since Day 1."

The journey from Seattle to a potential national championship has transformed Penix into a Huskies legend.

Also read: Is Michael Penix Jr. returning to Washington? Exploring Huskies QB's 2024 NFL Draft plans and eligibility