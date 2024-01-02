Michael Penix Jr.’s girlfriend, Olivia Carter, joins in the Super Bowl fever as the Washington Huskies get ready to maintain their unbeaten record in the season against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns at the Super Dome Stadium in New Orleans.

The New Year's Day couldn't get better for fans, with College Football Playoffs semifinals staring right at them. Joining in the Sugar Bowl parade as a Huskies fan, Olivia posted an Instagram story showing her support for Kalen DeBoer's team. She captioned the post:

"GO DAWGS"

She also posted a story featuring the parade:

Michael Penix Jr. will be in action against the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

Olivia Carter praises Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr.

In the thrilling race for the Heisman Trophy, Penix may have secured the runner-up spot, narrowly missing out on the accolade to Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers.

However, the setback didn't dampen the spirits of Penix's girlfriend, Olivia, who took to social media to express her unwavering love and admiration for the Washington Huskies QB. In a heartfelt note, she said:

“I want to start by saying I love you Michael. You are so talented, so gracious and so deserving of all that Jesus blessed you with. I am so proud of you. I am proud to be your girlfriend."

"You are truly one of a kind. I’ve never met someone as incredible as you and I am thankful God led us together. Congratulations on all you have accomplished. Not even close to being done! Go get all you deserve baby.”

Screenshot via Instagram (@o.carter)

While Penix faced tough competition for the Heisman Trophy, his journey doesn't end there. The QB will lead the No. 2-ranked Huskies, who remain a formidable contender for the national championship title.

