PHOTOS: Michael Penix Jr.’s GF Olivia shares adorable Christmas snaps with boyfriend on Instagram

Although the College Football Playoff is nearing, Michael Penix Jr. is in Christmas spirit. The Washington Huskies quarterback’s girlfriend, Olivia Carter, shared festive snaps with him on Instagram. She also revealed what she wanted for Christmas.

“All I want for Christmas is you,” Carter wrote on her post, referring to Penix Jr. while sharing snaps with him.

Penix Jr. led the Huskies to a playoff spot after clinching the second rank in the country. He also narrowly missed out on winning the Heisman trophy this year for his performance with the team.

The Huskies QB had shared a heartfelt message for Carter earlier this month on her birthday, calling her his ride or die. He thanked her for always being there for him through his ups and downs. Penix Jr. also professed his love for Carter in the Instagram post.

Carter wrote back to the star QB when he lost out on the Heisman trophy to Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers. She said she was proud of him, who was not even close to being done, probably hinting at the CFP.

Michael Penix Jr.: Journey to the CFP

Michael Penix Jr. had a great year with the Huskies, leading them to an unbeaten record and the Pac-12 title. He threw for a whopping 4,218 passing yards and managed 33 passing touchdowns. The opposing defenses picked off nine of his 466 pass attempts. These numbers for the QB helped him get nominated for a Heisman trophy, where he finished as a runner-up.

The Huskies had a 12-0 overall record and overcame the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game. They clinched second place in the CFP committee rankings and will be facing the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl, a playoff semi-final clash. The winner will get a shot at the College Football National Championship later next month. Will the Huskies make it?

