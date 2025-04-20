  • home icon
Michael Vick’s first spring game as a HC: A look at Norfolk State’s performance

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 20, 2025 17:36 GMT
Syndication: Wilmington News Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Wilmington News Journal (image credit: IMAGN)

Michael Vick is in his first spring season as a coach at the collegiate level. He has limited experience as he did not initially pursue a coaching career after retiring from the NFL. However, he was hired in December to be the coach of the Norfolk State Spartans.

On Saturday, the Spartans had their first spring game. It was a great opportunity for Vick to evaluate his new team in game action for the first time. It was also exciting for other reasons, as the game drew Virginia legends Allen Iverson and Tyrod Taylor.

"Norfolk State’s 1st spring game under Coach Michael Vick has brought out Allen Iverson and Tyrod Taylor," Light on College Sports tweeted.
Vick briefly served as a coaching intern for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. He then held the position of offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football in 2018. However, he has never held a high-profile coaching position before the Norfolk State job.

Vick appears to be embracing the team and community, and many fans, including some famous figures, came to the stadium to watch the spring game.

Michael Vick evaluates South Florida transfer QB Israel Carter's performance in the spring game

One of the most significant additions to the Spartans' roster this season is South Florida transfer quarterback Israel Carter, who took most of the team's snaps during Saturday's spring game. Vick told reporters after the game that he liked what he saw.

"Israel looked good," Vick said. "It’s a couple plays I thought he could have made early," Vick said. "You know, he’s very sound with his decision making, but we want to try to be like — 95% perfect."
Carter also spoke about the impact Vick has had on him in his brief time at Norfolk State.

"Everything was one step at a time," Carter said to reporters. "He wanted us to just focus on one play, one install, one rep at a time. That’s all we can do. Control what we can control. And everything else would just be just fine. And I felt that, when he was out there today, how the offense was operating and everything. I’m super proud of those guys."

Vick is trying to help the Spartans improve after finishing 4-8 in the 2024 season.

