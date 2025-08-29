Michael Vick's wife, Kijafa, shows love on his coaching debut with sweet gesture at Norfolk State vs. Towson game

Michael Vick took over as the Norfolk State coach in December 2024. Ahead of his debut against Towson, his wife, Kijafa, showcased her love and support for her husband's new journey.

On her Instagram story, Kijafa shared glimpses of the Norfolk State Spartans' preparation for their season opener against the Towson Tigers, with the players gearing up on the field while a few participated in passing drills.

Despite the hype, Michael Vick didn't have the best of starts to his collegiate coaching journey with the Norfolk State Spartans, who suffered a humiliating 27-7 loss at William 'Duck' Price Stadium.

Towson took an early lead in the first quarter, thanks to a 33-yard TD pass to Jaceon Doss from Andrew Indorf. Caden Williams then followed up with a 24-yard and a 50-yard field goal in the first half.

Norfolk State reduced the deficit to 13-7 in the fourth quarter with Jaylen Laudermilk scoring an eight-yard rushing touchdown. However, that didn't stop Towson's offense, which quickly regained its momentum.

Andrew Indorf found two more touchdowns, finishing the night with 187 yards and three TDs passing. Meanwhile, Norfolk State quarterback Otto Kuhns could only muster 219 passing yards while completing 19 of 27 passes attempted.

Michael Vick opens up about loss to Towson on coaching debut

After the game, Michael Vick shared his take on enduring defeat on his coaching debut.

The former NFL player said that despite the loss, he was happy to go through day one of the 2025 season.

"Up until about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, we were in the game," Vick said (as per WTKR.com). "I felt like we had some momentum. We were making a comeback after a slow start, but I felt like, a couple plays, maybe two or three plays, and we were right back in the game.

"Definitely happy to get the first one out of the way. I got a feel for it. I got a feel of the flow, what to look for, what to watch out for. Now I can go back and watch film and correct what we need to get better at. I look forward to that process."

Michael Vick's team next take on the Virginia State Trojans on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

