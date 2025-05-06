Michigan Alum Rich Eisen sends clear message to NCAA President after Sherrone Moore’s two-game ban

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 06, 2025 13:15 GMT
Michigan Alum Rich Eisen sends clear message to NCAA President after Sherrone Moore's two-game ban

Michigan Wolverines alumnus and college football analyst Rich Eisen isn't sure why Sherrone Moore is taking a two-game suspension.

Michigan gave Moore a self-imposed two-game suspension for Weeks 3 and 4 for the Connor Stalions' advanced scouting scandal. However, Eisen doesn't understand why the suspension is happening, as he points to the fact the NCAA said Michigan's national championship was won fair and square.

"Charlie Baker, the NCAA president, said on the weekend, which they took on Washington, if Michigan wins, it's fair and square," Eisen said on his show at 1:06. "That's my point. My point is, hey NCAA if you think Michigan did it, put it on the table. Put it on the table and explain to us what Michigan did and why the President of the NCAA said it's all fair and square. Other than that, whatever. Let's see it.
"Clearly, there has to be something for Sherrone Moore to say, I've got two games I'm willing to sit," Eisen added. "Apparently, it's because, according to Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel's story, he erased 52 texts between him and Connor Stalions on his phone, which Michigan retrieved and gave to the NCAA anyway."

It's an interesting take from Eisen as he does make a fair point that Baker said Michigan's national championship was won fair and square.

Yet, the Wolverines decided they should do a two-game self-imposed ban for Week 3 and Week 4 games against Central Michigan and Nebraska.

Michigan won't comment on Sherrone Moore's suspension

Although it was reported that Michigan was handing Sherrone Moore a two-game suspension, the Wolverines aren't commenting on the matter.

With the NCAA still investigating the matter, Michigan spokesman Dave Ablauf says the school can't comment on the suspension or the investigation.

“As you know, we will not comment on an active NCAA case,” Michigan spokesman Dave Ablauf said, via The Athletic.

Sherrone Moore took over as Michigan's head coach in 2024 after Jim Harbaugh took over the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

In his first season, Moore led Michigan to an 8-5 record, including ending the year with a massive upset win over Ohio State and an upset win over Alabama in the bowl game.

Michigan will open its 2025 college football season on August 30 against New Mexico.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Edited by Cole Shelton
