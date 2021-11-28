Watch: Michigan fans storm field after Wolverines beat Ohio State after a decade

The last time Michigan beat Ohio State was in 2011. Two presidential administrations, about nine iPhones, and a third recast of Spider-Man later, the Wolverines were finally able to knock off their heated rivals, the Buckeyes. Michigan beat Ohio State 42-27 behind a dominating effort by running back Hassan Haskins’ five rushing touchdowns. The Wolverines did all their offensive damage on the ground with six total rushing touchdowns for the afternoon. The Wolverines offense rushed for 299 total yards, the most rushing yards given up by an Ohio State team under head coach Ryan Day’s tenure.

After the win, fans of Michigan stormed the Big House Stadium with a multitude taking on the pitch singing and waving their scarves all the while:

Michigan beat Ohio State to end 10-year drought

In a season full of fans storming the field after any win, no matter the opponent or the stakes, the 2021 Michigan vs. Ohio State game was the prime example of when it feels justified for fans to storm the field after a big win.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara spoke of the team’s elated emotions in the postgame interview on Fox:

"This is everything I've dreamed of. This is everything that any guy who's committed to Michigan over the last five years — this is why they come."

For the first time under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan finally broke through after ten years of losing to their intrastate conference rivals. The Wolverines also clinched the Big Ten East and now have a spot in the Big Ten championship game. Number 5 Michigan entered this matchup against number 2 Ohio State with each team only having one loss. Now, Michigan will certainly climb up the rankings while Ohio State and their two losses will drop in the rankings.

Michigan lost to Ohio State in 15 of their last 16 meetings, and the much anticipated Jim Harbaugh vs. Urban Meyer rivalry went completely in Meyer’s favor during his tenure at Ohio State. Now that Meyer has moved on to the NFL to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars, Harbaugh notched his first win in the only yearly game that matters on either school's football schedule.

In this game, the Wolverines applied pressure to star Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud to the tune of three sacks by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Stroud still had 394 passing yards and two touchdown passes, but the Michigan defense applied enough pressure along with several Ohio State offensive penalties that kept the Buckeyes’ potent offense under wraps for most of the afternoon.

Michigan lead the all-time series 59-51-6, which dates back to 1897.

