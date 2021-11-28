Watch: Michigan O-Line pounces on Buckeyes player for roughing teammate 

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines have met 117 times in the history of college football. Needless to say, they do not like one another. These schools are separated by almost 163 miles but forever bonded to one another because of their clear mutual dislike. In Ann Arbor on Saturday, an example of that dislike was seen.

During the game, Michigan sophomore wide receiver Roman Wilson was entangled in the endzone with Ohio State junior cornerback Cameron Brown as it appeared that Wilson had Brown by the ankle. Once the junior cornerback broke the hold, he was met by members of the Michigan Wolverines offensive line at around the 10-yard line. Junior LG Trevor Keegan and RT Andrew Steuber were among the first two to get in the face. Referees entered to break it up before it got out of hand.

The rivalry has seen its share of clashes both on the field and off of it. In this same game, as both teams were heading to their respective locker rooms, there was a scuffle in the tunnel. The teams could be seen screaming and making hand gestures at each other. Before the fight spilled over, the referees did their best to separate the two teams. Watch the video of the incident below:

Warning: video contains language and gestures that may be offensive to some.

Back to Michigan’s offensive line, not only did they protect their teammate Roman Wilson, but also their senior RB Hassan Haskins. Haskins ran for five TDs to go with his 169 yards on the ground. In total, they ran for 297 yards on the ground on 41 attempts, averaging 7.2 yards an attempt. Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has one of the best rushing teams in all of college football.

They averaged more than 218 yards rushing per game before facing Ohio State in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines, ranked fifth in the nation, went on to defeat the second-ranked Buckeyes 42-27. It is Michigan’s first win since 2011 and the first under Harbaugh.

