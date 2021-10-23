Top 3 Michigan QBs to ever play in the NFL ft. Tom Brady 

The University of Michigan is one of the best college football programs in the country. They are competitive just about every season and have contributed a ton of players to the NFL. Tom Brady is the best quarterback in NFL history and he attended Michigan. He is obviously the best quarterback to come from there but there have been other good ones as well.

Top 3 NFL QBs of all time from Michigan

#3 - Brian Griese

Brian Griese was drafted out of Michigan in 1998 by the Denver Broncos. He played the bulk of his 11 year career there but also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. He started 83 games in total, throwing for nearly 20 thousand yards and over 100 touchdowns. He was selected to one Pro Bowl and had a solid NFL career as a former Michigan quarterback.

#2 - Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is a legend at the University of Michigan. He was a very successful quarterback when he played there and is now currently their active head coach. During his NFL career as a quarterback, he was selected to one Pro Bowl in 14 seasons. He passed for over 26 thousand yards and 129 touchdowns in 140 starts with four different teams.

Clayton Sayfie @CSayf23 Pat Fitzgerald's quote on Jim Harbaugh-coached teams: "I've got great respect for Jim and his family." Pat Fitzgerald's quote on Jim Harbaugh-coached teams: "I've got great respect for Jim and his family." https://t.co/8XMHBargXq

Jim Harbaugh has found success as a head coach in the NFL in addition to playing quarterback. He led the San Francisco 49ers to an NFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance while being named the Coach of the Year. He left the NFL when he took the head coaching job at Michigan.

#1 - Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the undisputed best quarterback to ever come out of Michigan. He had a solid college career as their starting quarterback but was not a highly rated prospect at all. He was drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots as a speculative pick, but was not projected to be anything special at the NFL level. Everyone was completely wrong about that.

Brad Galli @BradGalli Tom Brady will face an Ohio State starting quarterback for the first time in his NFL career.“Why is there not a lot of Ohio State quarterbacks in the pros?” Brady said. “A lot of Michigan guys over the years. Not a lot of Ohio State guys.” Tom Brady will face an Ohio State starting quarterback for the first time in his NFL career.“Why is there not a lot of Ohio State quarterbacks in the pros?” Brady said. “A lot of Michigan guys over the years. Not a lot of Ohio State guys.” https://t.co/360PPjU2VO

Tom Brady is not just the best quarterback from Michigan but the best quarterback in NFL history. He has an endless list of NFL passing records and he is still not even done yet. His seven Super Bowl rings are the most by a wide margin and his three NFL MVP awards are the second most of all time. There has never been another quarterback quite like Tom Brady.

Edited by Henno van Deventer