Michigan Football Tickets 2024: Price, where to buy, schedule, and more

Are you a die-hard fan of the University of Michigan football team? Interested in attending a game? Tickets for Michigan's 2024 college football season are set to go on sale.

As per app.mgoblue.com, Ticket Packs will be available for purchase from Jun. 11 to 14, with specific details to be announced later. Single-game tickets will go on sale from Jul. 9 to 12.

Where to buy 2024 Michigan football tickets?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nicholas Rinehart, 6, shows off his hat signed by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The 2024 University of Michigan football season will feature Big Ten and non-conference games in Ann Arbor. Vividseats allows fans to customize their ticket search by opponent, month, or time of day and provides a seating chart for selecting preferred seats. Michigan football ticket prices begin at $58, with changes depending on demand and availability.

Trending

2024 Michigan football game timetable, ticket pricing

The Wolverines will begin their season in Ann Arbor against Fresno State on Aug. 31, with tickets starting at $84.

On Sept. 7, they will face off against the Texas Longhorns at Michigan Stadium (venue capacity 109,901) with tickets starting at $456.

On Sept. 14, they will play against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Michigan Stadium with tickets starting at $75.

Michigan's Big Ten schedule will begin on Sept. 21, with a game against USC in Ann Arbor. Tickets for this matchup start at $250.

On Sept. 28, they will play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium with tickets starting at $101.

On Oct. 5, the Wolverines will travel to Seattle, WA, to play against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium-WA (venue capacity 70083) with tickets starting at $214.

On Oct. 19, they will play against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium-IL (venue capacity 60670) with tickets starting at $58.

On Oct. 26, Michigan State Spartans will visit Michigan Stadium for what is sure to be an exciting game. Tickets start at $195.

On Nov. 2, the Oregon Ducks will come to Ann Arbor to play against the Wolverines. Tickets for this game start at $220.

On Nov. 9, the Wolverines will travel to Bloomington, IN, to play against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium-IN (venue capacity 52929) with tickets starting at $88.

On Nov. 23, they will play against the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium with tickets starting at $67.

Finally, on Nov. 30, the Wolverines will close out their regular season at Ohio Stadium (venue capacity 100000) with a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Tickets start at $289 for this matchup.

Players to watch for Michigan

The Wolverines to kick off their season in Ann Arbor against Fresno State on Aug. 3. One player to watch is QB Jack Tuttle, who transferred from Indiana for the 2023 campaign and is now a key member of Michigan's quarterback lineup, looking to step into the role vacated by J.J. McCarthy. Additional players in the quarterback room include Davis Warren, Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal and Jadyn Davis.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: College football spring games today, April 20: TV channel, streaming options and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback