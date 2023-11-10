Michigan Football Week 11 injury report: Updates on Karmello English, Davis Warren, and more

The Michigan Wolverines are set to go on the road to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at noon ET. Michigan is currently 9-0 and ranked third in the college football playoff committee's ranking.

Heading into this pivotal matchup, the Wolverines have a rather healthy injury report. Let's take a look at the players on the list statuses for Week 11 in a game which could be a must-win for the Wolverines to remain a playoff contender.

Michigan Wolverines injury report for Week 11

The Michigan Wolverines have four players on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup. Those players are wide receiver Karmello English, Davis Warren, CJ Stokes, and Logan Forbes.

Karmello English's injury update

Wide receiver Karmello English is officially listed as questionable. He has missed the last two games due to an undisclosed reason. English has caught just one pass for four yards this season as he has only played in two games.

Davis Warren's injury update

Quarterback Davis Warren is questionable with an undisclosed injury for Michigan's road game against Penn State.

Warren missed last week's game against Purdue but hasn't factored much this season. He has played in three games and is 0-5 for an interception and has run the ball twice for negative four yards.

CJ Stokes' injury update

Michigan running back, CJ Stokes, remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.

Stokes hasn't played since Sept. 9 against UNLV when he ran for two yards on two attempts. In his other game this season, Stokes has two carries for six yards against ECU.

Logan Forbes' injury update

Wide receiver Logan Forbes will be out of Saturday's game as he remains sidelined indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.

Forbes has yet to play in a game this season while he was expected to be a special teams player.