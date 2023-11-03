Michigan Wolverines injury report Week 10: Updates on Kalel Mullings, Karmello English and more

The Michigan Wolverines host Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan still has a game to play, but they are currently focused due to the ongoing sign-stealing investigation.

The Wolverines are a perfect 8-0 but have a big game against Penn State on November 11. Michigan also needs to play Ohio State, which will help determine the college football playoffs and Big 10 championship.

Heading into this matchup against Purdue, Michigan has a light injury report as their key players are healthy. Let's take a look at their status ahead of Week 10.

Michigan Wolverines injury report for Week 10

Four players are currently listed on the injury report for the Michigan Wolverines, and they are led by running back Kalel Mullings, wide receiver Karmello English, running back CJ Stokes, and wide receiver Logan Forbes.

Kalel Mullings' injury update

Kalel Mullings is dealing with an undisclosed injury that has forced him to miss Michigan's last two games. However, the short-yardage running back is listed as probable to play in Saturday's game against Purdue.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh revealed this week that it's likely that Mullings will be back in the lineup this week.

“It’s looking that way. It’s trending that way. Highly likely. I don’t guarantee anything, but (it looks so).”

Mullings is a converted linebacker who is a short-yardage running back and gives Harbaugh another weapon, which he says will be key.

“It’s another weapon. He was really, really hitting his stride when it hit that pause. But running and knocking the rust off as of today.”

Karmello English's injury update

Wide receiver Karmello English is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game.

English hasn't played since October 14 against Indiana, when he caught one pass for four yards. That is his lone catch this season, as he's played in two games.

CJ Stokes' injury update

CJ Stokes hasn't played since Week 2 on Sept. 9 and remains out indefinitely due to an undisclosed injury. Stokes has rushed for eight yards on four carries this season.

Logan Forbes' injury update

Logan Forbes is away from the team due to an undisclosed reason, and there is no timetable for his return.